Flat-pack titanium stove brings active heat control to your campsite

Outdoor cooks have traditionally had to face a tricky decision: pack a heavy basecamp barbecue or settle for single-purpose minimalist backpacking gear.

A new cooking contender on Kickstarter is attempting to subvert those boundaries. Developed by Hong Kong-based startup Camprit, the FlameMage Cooking System is an ingenious titanium foldable stove.

It is light and highly portable but designed to give outdoor chefs complete control over their heat sources and endless versatility in how they cook. Having already topped its initial funding target within its first few days, this clever piece of gear is capturing the attention of backpacking and bushcrafting communities worldwide.

FlameMage: 4-Level Heat-Control Titanium Cooking System

The timing is good. Multi-fuel and flat-packing stoves are becoming a massive trend for backcountry adventurers who want to ditch standard gas canisters. We have previously seen compact, multi-fuel innovations cover this sector – such as the fully enclosed lantern-hybrid Pyronex Camping Stove.

The FlameMage builds directly on the mechanical foundations of Camprit’s previous successful crowdfunding campaigns – such as the FireNest Modular Flatpack Stove, which focused on quick popup mechanisms, as well as the all-in-one TiStove All-In-One Camp Stove. Where those models focused purely on footprint, speed and modular panel swaps, the FlameMage introduces advanced height-based heat management.

The core innovation behind the FlameMage system centers around its adjustable four-level fuel height mechanism. In traditional portable camp stoves, manipulating heat levels often requires finicky valve turns or awkwardly lifting hot pots away from a fixed flame.

FlameMage solves this by allowing users to physically shift the internal fuel source tray inside the titanium chassis itself. Whether you need intense heat high up against your grate for a high-temperature sear or a lowered, gentle flame for slow simmering, the internal configuration adapts to balance and provides heat exactly where it is needed.

The lightweight titanium cooker even works with fuel foraged from the forest floor

The system has another major benefit: it eliminates the anxiety of running out of fuel canisters by offering complete fuel freedom. The interior chamber is engineered to handle various fuel setups, including gas burners, solid fuel tablets, alcohol burners and even organic biomass like twigs, bark, and leaves. If you run out of fuel mid-trek, you can simply forage the forest floor for small branches to keep your beans cooking.

For camp chefs tired of cooking meals with one isolated ingredient at a time, FlameMage allows for dual-level cooking. It can cook on two separate tiers simultaneously: you can boil a pot on top of the main heat source while warming or gently grilling foods underneath the internal fuel tray.

The system features interlocking grill and sear panels made from 1.5-mm (0.06-in) pure titanium that can be swapped out or omitted entirely. You can cook directly over an open flame, use your favorite backcountry pots,or place raw ingredients directly onto the panels to slice, cook and serve your meal from a single, pot-free surface.

Camprit is offering the stove in two distinct sizes: the Mini for solo ultralight backpackers and the Plus for larger group meals. Both fold completely flat. Because the individual side panels pull completely apart rather than relying on fixed mechanical hinges, the collapsed thickness of both stoves is determined solely by the stacked depth of the metal plates.

The FlameMage system comes in two sizes, Mini and Plus. Both fold completely flat for easy portability

The FlameMage Mini weighs only 374 g (13.2 oz). In use, it features a 10 x 10-cm (3.9 x 3.9-in) footprint and stands roughly 11.5 cm (4.5 in) high. Folded flat, it measures just 14 x 11.5 cm (5.5 x 4.5 in) with a slim thickness of roughly 6 mm (0.24 in).

The FlameMage Plus weighs 620 g (21.8 oz). In use, it features a 14 x 14-cm (5.5 x 5.5-in) footprint and stands roughly 15.5 cm (6.1 in) high. It stacks down to a flat layout measuring 19 x 15.5 cm (7.5 x 6.1 in), with a packable thickness of just 6.5 mm (0.26 in) inside its travel sleeve.

Either way, the FlameMage system is currently raising production funds over on Kickstarter, where pledge levels for the Mini currently start at just US$69, while the Plus comes in at $89.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, but the brand has fulfilled both its previous Kickstarter outings and this current project is already funded. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from January 2027.

Source: Kickstarter

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