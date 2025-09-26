Dual-light adventure phone punches more than 650 ft into the darkness

When a tough case just won't cut the mustard, rugged phones step up as the everyday companion for rough-and ready adventurers. Unihertz sub-brand 8849 has just unveiled what it's calling the "world's first rugged phone with 200-m dual flashlights."

They're big. They're heavy. But rugged phones generally come packing features you just don't see in regular big-name smartphones. A massive battery is generally a given, as is durability tested to military extremes. Perhaps you'll even find a built-in pico projector, or a pop-out smartwatch module. And there's usually some form of powerful lighting.

That's where 8849's latest model literally shines (yes, awful pun but also true). The '200 m' in the world's first claim refers to the distance that the Hike's dual LED lights are expected to penetrate the darkness before losing reach (about 650 ft). They're positioned to the top so you can use the handset like a flashlight, and boast total output of 1,200 lumens.

The Hike rugged phone boasts a 1,200-lumen dual flashlight that should reach 200 meters into the darkness 8849/Unihertz

The back of the phone is home to a camping light that puts out the same brightness as the top module, plus there are red/blue warning lights baked in too. Whichever is your illumination poison, you should be all set for "hiking through a forest at night, setting up camp after sunset, or navigating a power outage at home." And you don't have to scramble around for spare torch batteries, because this travel companion features a 23,800-mAh battery with support for 120-W fast-charging for full top-ups in as little as 2 hours.

While we're around the back, let's talk cameras. The Hike's array comprises a 50-megapixel main that's based around a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-MP telephoto, and a 64-MP "high-sensitivity night vision" unit featuring a large dedicated OV64B sensor. Moving to the front will get you a 32-MP selfiecam, along with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a snappy refresh rate of 120 Hz – should you wish to game while out and about.

The Hike has been built to endure severe punishment from rain, sand, vibration, temperature extremes and more 8849/Unihertz

Octa-core processing from MediaTek's Helio G200 chipset is on the cards for "smooth and responsive performance," supported by 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage that's expandable to 2 TB. The Android 14 phone (with at least one OS update available) has dual SIM slots, can tap into GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU and Galileo satellites for navigation, and 8849 has gathered together a number of useful apps in the toolbox. These include a compass, bubble level, magnifier, pedometer, pressure gauge and warning simulators.

The Hike is a tough cookie too, having been torture tested for water and dust resistance, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, humidity, altitude and more. It's on sale now for US$299.99. The video below has the highlights.

HiKE - World's First Rugged Phone with 200M Dual Flashlights

Product page: 8849 Hike

