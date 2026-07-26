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Outdoors

5-day dog tracker jumps on Starlink when cell signal fails

By Monica J. White
July 26, 2026
5-day dog tracker jumps on Starlink when cell signal fails
Designed for off-grid adventures, the tracker provides essential location security during quiet downtime in the wilderness
Designed for off-grid adventures, the tracker provides essential location security during quiet downtime in the wilderness
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The slim tracking unit sits comfortably alongside a standard collar, allowing active dogs to run freely on sand dunes or open trails
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The slim tracking unit sits comfortably alongside a standard collar, allowing active dogs to run freely on sand dunes or open trails
With an IP68 waterproof rating, the rugged housing remains fully protected even when your pup dives straight into the surf
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With an IP68 waterproof rating, the rugged housing remains fully protected even when your pup dives straight into the surf
The clean app interface features dedicated controls to trigger sound and vibration training cues directly from your phone
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The clean app interface features dedicated controls to trigger sound and vibration training cues directly from your phone
Designed for off-grid adventures, the tracker provides essential location security during quiet downtime in the wilderness
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Designed for off-grid adventures, the tracker provides essential location security during quiet downtime in the wilderness
The reinforced underside of the casing proudly notes the inclusion of Starlink satellite tech for communication outside cell range
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The reinforced underside of the casing proudly notes the inclusion of Starlink satellite tech for communication outside cell range
The tracker’s low-profile clips attach seamlessly onto a dog's existing collar strap without weighing them down
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The tracker’s low-profile clips attach seamlessly onto a dog's existing collar strap without weighing them down
View gallery - 6 images

GPS pet trackers have an obvious limitation: they’re only useful if there's adequate coverage. In most cities, suburbs, and neighborhood parks, you should be fine. But if you’re out on a hike or exploring the countryside with your dog, the open land can expose that weak point – just when your dog is farthest from help.

The Ultra is built around that exact gap. Fi says its new dog tracker is the first consumer pet wearable powered by T-Satellite with Starlink, adding satellite connectivity to the usual mix of GPS and mobile-network tracking. Chinese firm Huami explored a similar idea in early 2025, but its tracker still relied on telecom networks to send a dog’s location back to the owner’s phone.

The slim tracking unit sits comfortably alongside a standard collar, allowing active dogs to run freely on sand dunes or open trails
The slim tracking unit sits comfortably alongside a standard collar, allowing active dogs to run freely on sand dunes or open trails

This isn’t just another rugged tracking band. As dog owners, few things trigger a spike of panic like watching your pup bolt into the brush and realizing your phone has dropped to zero bars. The Fi Ultra is explicitly engineered to cure that specific heart-in-mouth anxiety.

The Starlink part is the headline, but the real innovation is staying reachable. Fi Ultra combines live GPS tracking with LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, then adds T-Satellite with Starlink for situations where there’s no regular mobile coverage. This uses Low Earth Orbit satellites to keep the tracker connected outside of cell tower range, with automatic switching between LTE and satellite as needed.

That hand-off is where the peace of mind actually comes from. A collar can calculate a perfect set of coordinates, but it won't do you much good if the hardware can't relay that data through to your phone while you're searching the treeline. For now, the Ultra is supported in the United States only (excluding Alaska).

If your four-legged companion treats every muddy ditch or stagnant puddle as a personal invitation, the hardware is built to handle it. The module is fully waterproof (even in saltwater) with a mud-proof IP68/66K rating. It slides onto standard collars, harnesses, or working vests up to 5.5-mm (0.2-in) thick.

With an IP68 waterproof rating, the rugged housing remains fully protected even when your pup dives straight into the surf
With an IP68 waterproof rating, the rugged housing remains fully protected even when your pup dives straight into the surf

The casing is scaled to sit comfortably on everything from compact terriers to massive working breeds – a critical bit of design, given how easily a determined wanderer of any size can slip out of sight.

Fi Callback is the other notable piece, though any dog parent knows it’s a training aid rather than a magic "instant return" button. It works by manually triggering a signal via the Fi app, sending gentle sound and vibration cues from the tracker across low, medium, and high levels. Comfortingly, there’s no static electric shock involved; Fi frames Callback as a helpful attention getter rather than a correction.

If you’ve ever watched your pup suddenly discover a squirrel, rabbit, or a strange-looking patch of grass, this distinction matters: you know that reliable recall takes more than just a gadget. For Callback to work best, you’ll want to gradually introduce it to your pooch, pairing it with plenty of treats and praise. Tailored escape alerts and geofencing add another layer of comfort, letting you set a safe boundary so you're alerted the second your dog explores a little bit too far.

The tracker’s low-profile clips attach seamlessly onto a dog's existing collar strap without weighing them down
The tracker’s low-profile clips attach seamlessly onto a dog's existing collar strap without weighing them down

Battery life is rated at up to five days, depending on the activity level, and how often you use Callback, with a USB-C top-up taking around two to three hours. The Ultra can work on its own, but can also be paired with Fi Series 3/3+ or Mini devices. In that dual-collar setup, the Ultra handles off-grid GPS and Callback, while the other Fi tracker adds activity, afternoon naps, and behavior tracking. The app also organizes smart vet records, walks, and car rides, with one membership needed per pup.

The Fi Ultra is available now through Fi’s website. New members pay US$199 for the hardware plus a US$189 annual membership fee, while existing members pay a flat fee of US$299.

The satellite fallback could ease a very real worry for anyone taking their companion beyond the reach of cell towers. But update speed, real-world battery life, US-only coverage, and yet another dog subscription fee are key details worth watching.

Fi Ultra: Unleash the wild.™

Product page: Fi Ultra

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links

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Tags

OutdoorsTrackingdog collarDogsSatelliteGPSStarlink
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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