25-lb bagged RV unloads into multifunctional camper wagon setup

We've seen loads of camper-in-a-box kits, but what if you're looking for something light enough to sling over a shoulder and carry effortlessly to the vehicle? That demands a camper-in-a-bag kit, and the latest to drift across our desk might be the lightest, simplest and smartest one out there. The solo-sleeper Box from Hele Outdoors tasks each component with multiple functions, providing a cushioned platform for sleeping, a table for preparing meals, and an under-bed drawer system for keeping other camping gear organized and instantly accessible.

While camper-in-a-box kits have been getting slimmer and lighter, they still tend to be relatively heavy, bulky affairs that often require two people to hoist into the vehicle trunk and then some strapping down to the floor. The rollable camper bed steps in as a lighter, less complex alternative, and while they lack the cooking and cleaning amenities heavier camper boxes often offer, they take care of the most important part: sheltered sleep.

We almost skipped covering the Hele Outdoors since it reminded us so much of the one-two punch we saw in '23/24: the Pacific Adventure Works Hideaway bed and the Pack Rack. As it turns out, though, the Hele Box splits the difference between those two into a more complete, easy-to-use packable camper system.

Hele Box stored and ready to go Hele Outdoors

Like the Pacific Adventure Hideaway, the Hele Box features a collapsible, rollable platform design that provides a smaller carry footprint than the fold-in-half Pack Rack. In fact, the Hele platform packs away neatly in the accompanying 34-in-long (86-cm) carry case, making it particularly easy to transport back and forth.

Once at camp, Hele's tubular 6061 aluminum frame segments connect into form to support the roll-out slatted bed platform on top. Each leg adjusts in height via a simple spring-pin system, allowing the platform to stand between 8.8 and 14 in (22 and 35.5 cm) over top the load floor, adjustable to the vehicle and camper's preference. The kit comes with six short legs and two long legs, the latter pair designed to support the front of the platform on the rear-seat foot well. Specific leg setup will vary by vehicle.

The Solo kit leaves plenty of space for additional camping gear and luggage Hele Outdoors

The solo sleeping platform runs 6 feet long by 2 feet wide (1.8 x 0.6 m), which might be a bit tight for some people, but the objective is to fit it into a variety of vehicles. In fact, Hele offers a shortening kit that shrinks the platform down to 5.5 feet (1.7 m), aiming for the most universal vehicle fit. So if you're taller than 6 feet you may need to dangle your feet or bend your knees a little. The solo platform has a 250-lb (113-kg) weight capacity.

What the Hele Box shares in common with the Pack Rack is that it's designed to double as a table for food prep, camp chores or even dining. Out of the box, users can set up one end on the vehicle bumper and use the long legs to support the other end. Or for a freestanding setup, they can purchase a second set of long legs.

The Hele Box doubles as a table, either on the car tailgate or on its own four legs Hele Outdoors

One final trick up the Hele Box's sleeve: The padded carry case doubles as a storage bin for keeping important camping odds and ends organized. It even includes two fold-out dividers that secure in place via hook-and-loop closures to create three separate compartments. The bag can then slide under the bed and work like a lightweight, soft-sided answer to the drawers that often pull out from below the bed platform in camper-in-a-box kits. If the platform is set too low to fit it below, campers can put the storage bin over to the side or on the front seats.

The in-vehicle Hele Box setup obviously won't be as comfortable or fully loaded as an actual RV, but it's a handy little solution that takes care of the main camper structure so you can fill in the blanks with your own additional gear and supplies. The vehicle gives you the shelter, and Hele adds the bed, the kitchen counter and a campsite organizer.

As for what vehicles the kit fits, Hele offers a list of makes/models it's tested specifically and also notes buyers can measure their own vehicles if they're not on the list, as the company hasn't tested every possibility. Vehicles like the Toyota RAV4, Subaru Outback, Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco are compatible, according to the list.

The Hele Box Solo retails for US$499 but is available now with a $100 preorder discount for $399. Buyers can use their own sleeping pad or purchase the inflatable pad that Hele offers for $100. The company also offers a $580 bundle with the pad and the extra set of long legs for the freestanding table.

You won't necessarily want to spend as much time inside as in a large pop-up camper van, but there's no reason not to chill out on the Hele bed for a while Hele Outdoors

We tend to think of this type of setup as ideal for solo adventurers who sometimes find themselves wanting to spend the night after a long day in the outdoors, but Hele also offers a Duo Box kit with 40-in-wide (1-m) sleeping platform starting at $499 on sale ($599 retail).

Hele plans to begin deliveries of both Solo and Duo kits in July.

Source: Hele Outdoors

