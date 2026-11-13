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Outdoors

Utility version of electric snow bike will double down on power

By Ben Coxworth
November 13, 2026
Utility version of electric snow bike will double down on power
The existing recreational model of the MoonBike (pictured) is getting a burlier big brother
The existing recreational model of the MoonBike (pictured) is getting a burlier big brother
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The existing recreational model of the MoonBike (pictured) is getting a burlier big brother
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The existing recreational model of the MoonBike (pictured) is getting a burlier big brother
A CAD image of the utility version of the MoonBike
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A CAD image of the utility version of the MoonBike
Like the existing MoonBike (pictured), the utility model will have a top speed of about 40 km/h
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Like the existing MoonBike (pictured), the utility model will have a top speed of about 40 km/h
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Envo Drive Systems' MoonBike electric snow bike definitely looks like it's a lot fun, but is it up for doing some actual work? Well, for any jobs it can't handle, a new utility version is on the way – and it'll pack double the motor power.

Just to recap, the existing model of the MoonBike has a top speed of 42 km/h (26 mph), its 3-kW motor puts out 170 Nm (125 lb- ft) of torque, and is powered by a quick-swappable 2.5-kWh lithium battery. One 4.5-hour charge of that battery, is claimed to be good for one hour of use in Sport mode, or 1.5 hours in Eco mode.

A heated battery box allows for use in temperatures down to -25 ºC (-13 ºF).

Like the existing MoonBike (pictured), the utility model will have a top speed of about 40 km/h
Like the existing MoonBike (pictured), the utility model will have a top speed of about 40 km/h

The whole vehicle reportedly tips the scales at 87 kg (192 lb) and can handle a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (265 lb). It can climb slopes of up to 40 degrees, and make its way through powder snow up to a maximum depth of 30 cm (12 in).

The new heavier-duty utility model – "aimed at professional crews, harsh-weather operations and defense customers" – will have a 6-kW motor powered by two 2.8-kWh batteries, delivering an estimated runtime of two to six hours or a range of 30 to 70 km (19 to 43 miles).

A CAD image of the utility version of the MoonBike
A CAD image of the utility version of the MoonBike

It will also be larger overall, including a relatively larger seat, plus it will feature a variety of attachments for performing "a wider range of professional work." The top speed will remain unchanged, at approximately 40 km/h.

We're told that it should be available in the winter of 2028 (Northern Hemisphere), priced around US$14,000 to $15,000. For reference, the existing model of the MoonBike – which will still also be available – sells for CA$11,999 (about US$8,417).

Source: Envo

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OutdoorsWinterSnowbikesElectric Vehicles
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Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

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