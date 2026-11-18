Aiming to create the compact, high-efficiency chuck box alternative it believes the camping and overland world needs, New Jersey startup Algorithm Overland presents the Kitchen Cube, a small self-cased kit that folds in an entire kitchen set for 2 to 5 people. While other camp kitchens come in full-blown drawers and trunks, this one carries to and from base camp as a one-handed grab-and-go cubic foot of essentials.

Unlike so many near-cubes we cover in the camping and RV market, Algorithm Overland – which is abbreviated AO in what must be an homage to the company's home state: Ay Oh!!! – has created a proper cube that measures in at 12 x 12 x 12 in (30 x 30 x 30 cm). It's built from aircraft-grade aluminum and looks about as shiny as an Airstream trailer, assuming you opt for the bare brushed aluminum, not the black or olive green. The folding handle on top won't be great for stacking cubes up, but it will definitely come in handy for carrying them in and out of the trunk.

A look at the table part of the AO Kitchen Cube Algorithm Outdoors

Unlike the top-opening action of the usual camping box, the Kitchen Cube is designed to split open in multiple directions – the front face folds back in unison with the lid, then swings by way of its independent hinges to serve as a leg holding the inside of the lid in place as a small table. The sides then swing open like wings, each fully loaded with gear. You're left with a fully organized kitchen set and a mini table for prepping food, holding your stove or just keeping a beverage at optimal grab height.

AO (Ay-OHH!!) offers several different cube options, and we find ourselves immediately partial to the Pro Overlander Cube. It includes full place settings for buyer's choice of two to five people (utensils, plate, hot beverage cup and cold beverage tumbler), a spice kit with salt and pepper shakers and three other small spice vials, a portable backpacking stove, a pot and pan, a set of graters, and a steel spatula, all housed neatly in their own sections. It won't cook everything, but it is ready to cook straight out of the box, so long as you remember the gas canister.

The Pro Overlander Kitchen Cube includes the small backpacking stove, grater set, a pot and pan and a spatula, along with the table setting kit of the Trail-Ready Kitchen Cube Algorithm Outdoors

The simpler, cheaper Trail-Ready Cube packs the full place setting kit and salt/pepper/spice vials but does not include the stove or additional cookware and tools. So it's essentially a dining set in a box – handy, but we like the idea of having a cooking source in that same box as a more complete ready-to-go solution.

Speaking of cooking sources, Algorithm has also developed out two additional cubes so that car campers can approximate an RV-style kitchen at their outdoor base camp. The Grill Cube unfurls into a charcoal pit with grill and griddle tops and a side table with cutout for the included portable stove burner. The kit also includes a wooden cutting board, spatula and spice rack. It packs into a slightly larger 13.5 x 13.5 x 13.5-in (34 x 34 x 34-cm) cubic form.

The Grill Cube is built around a charcoal grill Algorithm Outdoors

The Sink Cube has the same packed dimensions as the Grill Cube and delivers a complete sink system with 5.7-liter water tank, wash basin, pumped faucet, expandable drain rack, cutting board, soap dispenser and spice rack.

All of Algorithm's cubes are available for preorder now. Prices start at US$786 for the two-person Trail-Ready Cube, $876 for the two-person Pro Overlander Cube, $1,250 for the Sink Cube and $1,300 for the Grill Cube.

The Sink Cube features a small sink system integrated neatly into a unfurling cube Algorithm Outdoors

While we really like the craftsmanship that went into creating such a compact, neatly organized portable pantry and appreciate that Algorithm is building the actual boxes in the USA, the cubes suffer from the dreaded "overland tax" (OT) problem – cool product, WAY too expensive.

We can vouch for the fact that having a fully organized kitchen set is infinitely better than having a bunch of loose utensils and tools rattling around in a big Rubbermaid tub, which is why we added the Front Runner Camp Kitchen set to our kit a couple years ago. It doesn't have the same cool factor as a shiny unfurling aluminum box, but it's a rollable fabric organizer that carries very easily and takes up minimal room in the truck. And while it doesn't stand like a pantry, it does hang off a roof rack or table to keep everything handy.

The fully-loaded Front Runner kit packs much of the same gear as the Trail-Ready Cube. It doesn't have the cups, plates or spice containers but does have a full setting of utensils for four people plus handy additions like a cutting board, carving knife, spatula, tongs and waiter's corkscrew ... for just under $70 at full retail. What are the chances that a set of spices, plates and cups will cost us more than $700? From there, we could add a nicer stove, grill and portable sink for thousands less than the AO equivalents.

It looks like the AO Kitchen Cube fits quite well in Leitner Designs' GearPod Algorithm Outdoors

That's much too much OT for us, but people in general and overlanding enthusiasts specifically waste far more money on sillier things so some buyers will undoubtedly fall in love with these cubes and carry them along on all their adventures. Deliveries are planned to start in January.

Source: Algorithm Overland