Korean camping gear specialist Kovea has recently launched one of the coolest little camp stoves on the market. The single-burner packs into a shiny-but-unassuming steel box that looks like a compact, rugged carry case for something valuable like a wristwatch or small camera. But what's really in there is a self-encased stove that emerges with a few folds to become a stable cook station at camp.

Kovea is a name we don't get to call out often enough, but whenever we do, it's for a piece of highly thoughtful, innovative camping gear. Years before brands like Newr or Lectric Boil began developing battery-powered portable induction stoves for activities like boating and camping, Kovea was showing an even sleeker induction prototype around the outdoor expo circuit. It never produced a production version, but just the fact it was confidently exploring those waters nearly a decade before others was impressive in itself.

Couple that with innovative retail products like its dual-fuel Twin Slim Lite stove, which remains one of the sleekest dual-burner portable camping stoves on the market, and you have a brand that knows how to put together clever cooking gear.

Kovea launched the Container Stove in South Korea in October 2024 and more recently sent it to the North American market Kovea

The latest Kovea product to truly impress is the Container Stove, a tricky little contraption-in-a-box comprising a rugged stainless steel storage case that unpacks into a stable stove in a matter of seconds. We're not even sure it's all that practical compared to slim dual-burner stoves with more cooking space and power, but it's such a cool piece of design work, we want one anyway. Plus it'll squeeze into the corner of a Front Runner Wolf Pack Pro like few other stoves out there.

If you're wondering why it's called the "Container Stove" rather than the more obvious "Cube Stove," it's because Kovea already used the latter name long ago for this baby:

Kovea Cube Stove Kovea

"Cubic"? No go because that's tied up in this cute, little portable heater design:

Kovea Cubic Heater Kovea

So "Container Stove" it is, and that name actually works a little better in conveying the idea that the device is both a stove and its own storage unit. When all folded up into box form and ready to travel, the little steel box measures just 4.9 x 3.2 x 3.2 inches (12.5 x 8.2 x 8.2 cm). So that tiny, palmable size isn't photographic trickery or giant hands ... the stove really is that small.

The upper half of the stainless case folds back before the collapsed stove folds forward, allowing you to expand out the pot holders into cooking form Kovea

To open, the top half of the box folds backward 90 degrees to reveal the folded-up burner, which folds out 90 degrees in the opposite direction into standing form. The four pot holders then rotate out into position to create a sizable cooking burner ready to comfortably hold small camping pots and pans.

The top of the box then snaps back closed to create the form shown below. Drop open the rear hatch and you can slide the butane bottle in to power it up.

Once the stove has been folded out the front and set up, Container Stove users drop the rear panel to hook up the butane bottle Kovea

The 8,700-BTU central burner features a concave design to help with wind protection. Kovea keeps the height of the pot holders down so the pot sits lower for better contact and less heat loss. It estimates boil time for a liter of water at just over three minutes.

The Container Stove weighs in at 1.4 lb (630 g) and the included carry sack adds 3.8 oz (109 g), but given how neat that packed box is, we'd be inclined to carry it without the sack. It's clearly not designed for backpacking or other ultralight backcountry endeavors, but it looks ideal for compact car camping kits or for use as a secondary burner in more elaborate kitchen setups.

The Container Stove boils a liter of water in roughly three minutes Kovea

As an example of the latter, I like to carry a coffee box as part of my camping kit, particularly for short overnighters when I'm moving on the next morning. I keep that box on top of the rest of the gear so it's easy to make coffee in the morning without having to remove a bunch of gear and rummage through multiple boxes before putting everything back in place and strapping it down all over again.

Along with a French press, coffee grinder, coffee beans, tumblers and a few other pieces of kit, I store a small Optimus backpacking stove set in the coffee box. This way, I don't have to pull out the large dual-burner stove that's often packed further down.

The Optimus Crux Lite Solo system self-stores a tiny backpacking stove burner and a 100-g fuel cartridge with room left over for a lighter or collapsible spork. It weighs 10.5 oz (297 g) Katadyn

The Container Stove could potentially make an even better solution – stowing more neatly in a box corner than the round pot of the Optimus system and offering more stability than a canister-top stove/pot setup. Surprisingly, though, Optimus' current Crux Lite Solo cooking system has a higher listed output of 12,000 BTU and a comparable 3-minute/1-L boil time. The entire system measures 5.4 x 4.2 in (13.6 x 10.7, H x diameter), so it's quite comparable in size, but it also stores its own fuel canister inside that outer pot, whereas the Container Stove doesn't include a pot or canister, which store separately.

So if I had to do it all over again, the Crux system would still be the way to go. But I'd be very tempted by the Container Stove just for its cool self-packing design and stainless steel look. I guess I could always bump the Optimus system over to a backpacking/bikpeacking setup, then use the Container Stove as part of my permanent car camping setup – very tempting so not counting that out.

Kovea launched the Container Stove in South Korea two years ago, and it looks like it quietly brought it to the North American market earlier this year. Pricing varies, as the stainless model lists for US$158 on Kovea's Amazon store but only $103 at Big Tent Outdoors. The black version costs extra.

The Container Stove comes in black as well as stainless Kovea

If you like the idea of a self-encased hideaway stove, the $100 Snow Peak Home & Camp is another intriguing option.

Take a look at Kovea's video clip to watch the Container Stove in action:

국민 버너 대를 이을 '컨테이너 스토브' | KOVEA

Source: Kovea

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.