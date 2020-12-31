© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

The best photography of 2020

By Rich Haridy
December 30, 2020
The best photography of 2020
International Photography Awards. 2nd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Nature
'Station squabble'
Smartphone Photographer of the year. From the Grand Prize Winner's portfolio, 'The Desert Nomad'. Taken with iPhone XS Max
Winner, Saudi Arabia. "Horse Motion". A horse breeder plays a horse in one of the stables of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Smithsonian Photo Contest. Finalist, American Experience. "Home Survives Direct Hit From Tornado"
Agora's Best Nature Photography. 'Strike'. Jakarta, Indonesia
Nature TTL Photography Contest. Overall Winner, Wildlife category winner. 'Above the Crabeater Seals', Antartica
Nikon Surf Photo Awards. "An Unusual Relationship"
Agora's best water photography. 'Frozen water creates a path for climbers', Utah, United States
Winner, Motion, Going Down! Despite measuring 125 metres high, it took the four cooling towers of Ironbridge Power Station in Shropshire, England, just 10 seconds to be demolished on 6 December 2019
Shortlist, Architecture, Pinball Pier. Brighton Pier illuminated at dusk
Winner, Travel, Riding a Saharan Freight Train. At 2.5km long, the iron-ore train in Mauritania is one of the longest trains in the world. It covers over 700km on its journey from the coastal town of Nouadhibou to the Saharan wilderness of Zouérat
The Mind's Eye Photo Awards. Honorable Mention - Break Away. A man falling off a bull in a rodeo event held in Taralga Australia
The Mind's Eye Photo Awards. Honorable Mention - Flying Frog. Wallace’s Flying Frog is a moss frog found in Malaysia and western Indonesia
The BigPicture Awards. Terrestrial Wildlife Winner. 'Speed and Strategy'
International Photography Awards. 2nd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Nature
International Photography Awards. 3rd Place / Oneshot : Movement/Technology / Machine. Full moon. About to cross 30 West, halfway a stormy Atlantic Ocean when the radiant moon ascents above the horizon
International Photography Awards. Honorable Mention, Technology/Machine. Warhorse, built by engineer Kevin Scott. It is the world's fastest monowheel vehicle
Agora's best aerial photography. 'Wind Farm'. Denmark
Creative Photo Awards. Runner-Up, Animals/Pets. 'Who Owns The Fish'
World Sports Photography Awards. Gold, View. World Champion Trials bike rider Jack Field performs the highest backflip on a motorcycle ever recorded as he flips his motorbike upside down on the roof of Melbourne's Eureka Tower on May 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
Macro Art Photography Awards. Commended. Posing. Rainforest, Costa Rica. A tiny glass frog on a flower in the rainforest
Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Overall Winner, and Winner - Galaxies. Andromeda Galaxy at Arm's Length
Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Runner Up - Stars and Nebulae. The Dolphin Jumping out of an Ocean of Gas. This target is officially known as Sh2-308, but the photographer has always enjoyed calling it the Dolphin Nebula.
Drone Photo Awards. Commended - Urban. Time is the Only Witness. Mansuè, Treviso, Italy
Drone Photo Awards. Commended - Sport. Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium in flames
Drone Photo Awards. Commended - Urban. Angry Seagull. Chioggia, Venezia
Nikon Small World Photo Awards. Honorable Mention. Flower crab spider (Thomisus)
Pano Awards. Highlight - Open, Nature/Landscapes. 'Frozen', Slovenia
Pano Awards. Highlight- Open, Built Environment. 'Baobab alley', Madagascar
Pano Awards. Highlight - Amateur, Nature/Landscapes. 'Electric storm on lavender', Brihuega lavender fields in the province of Guadalajara, Spain
Siena International Photo Awards. 1st Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'Sub Zero', night diving at a temperature of minus two degrees Celsius in Eastern Greenland, swimming among icebergs under the ice of a fjord.
Siena International Photo Awards. 1st Place, Architecture and Urban Spaces. 'Home Alone', Only a single apartment's windows are lit in Tsing Yi district, a densely populated area of Hong Kong, right before sunset.
International Photo Awards. 3rd Place / Nature/Other. 'Chaos over Kansas'
1st Place / Nature/Other. 'Blue Insularis 7'
International Photo Awards. 2nd Place / Sports/Extreme sports. 'Walking on the Edge'
International Photo Awards. Honorable Mention. 'NatureLaw'
Agora's best wildlife photography. 'Baby monkey' by @prabuds (Indonesia)
Top 101. Mortimer Forest, Shropshire, England
Top 101. 'The Standoff', Wistman's Wood , Dartmoor national park, UK
Top 101. 'Falling Softly', The Buckland Valley, Victoria, Australia
Top 101. 'Evening Reflection', Iceberg Alley Scoresby Sund, Eastern Greenland
Historic Photographer of the Year. Overall Winner. The Brighton Palace Pier
Historic Photographer of the Year. Shortlisted. Skydiving over the Great Pyramids of Giza
Historic Photographer of the Year. Shortlisted. This semi-abandoned power station located in Hungary is a true gem among industrial locations and was once Europe’s most advanced power station. The control room itself has been abandoned for quite some time.
To celebrate the new year, here is a hand-picked selection of the most impressive photographs of 2020. This gallery gathers our favorite images from the top photography competitions of the last 12 months, including subway fighting mice, head-spinning wildlife snaps, and some spectacular drone shots.

The best photography contests of 2020, based on pure aesthetic spectacle, were those focusing on the marvels of landscape photography. The Pano Awards, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year, and the Siena International Photo Awards all delivered astonishing top selections.

Several more unconventional photo contests also stood out from the pack this year. The Historic Photographer of the Year Awards again delivered a rich and thoughtful collection of images illustrating historical sites around the world, while the Mind’s Eye Awards and the Fine Art Photography Awards offered up some truly odd, memorable and unconventional imagery.

One of the best photos of the year came early on with the People’s Choice Award in the UK Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. Bristol-based filmmaker Sam Rowley delivered an amazing glimpse into a secret drama between two mice on an underground train station platform. The unique shot took a week to capture.

Take a look through our gallery at all our of favorite photographs from the past year.

