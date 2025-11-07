Creating on easy mode with Caira, the "Intelligent camera of the future"

If you always wanted a DSLR but were intimidated by the plethora of cameras, lenses and accessories to choose from, then the Caira – an iPhone mirrorless camera attachment – could be your portal to bypassing all that decision-making.

Touted as the "Intelligent camera of the future" by its maker Camera Intelligence, this Kickstarter project was created in collaboration with Aetna Design, a studio founded by ex-Dyson engineers. It was formerly known, in a previous incarnation, as the Alice Camera.

The Caira itself is small mirrorless camera with a Micro Four Thirds interchangeable lens system that's paired with the Google Nano Banana generative image editing app (Pro app users only). This combo replaces both bulky camera gear and memory-hogging photo editing software.

The camera's 5,000-mAh lithium-ion battery should reportedly be good for a full day of shooting per charge Camera Intelligence

The camera is geared towards anyone starting out in photography who doesn’t want to invest the time in learning the fundamentals, and just wants to start shooting right away. That said, it could even appeal to people who have already invested a lot in camera equipment, but who don’t want to carry all that gear around on every shoot.

The Caira app allows creators to operate the camera handsfree via voice prompts. They can also edit their images within camera using voice commands, after which they can GPS-tag and instantly share those images.

You can get a peek at the Caira in action, as assessed by YT camera reviewer Tony Northrup. Northrup states that the Caira is more for “casual photography” and "for currently sharing photos instantly" and that "it's a camera designed for creators, it’s a camera for people who don’t want to read the manual for the camera."

This AI Camera Beat Canon, Nikon & Sony: Caira Review

Northrup is also consulting with Camera Intelligence for no compensation on upgrades "because they are finally bringing the power of software to the camera industry and I think the potential is unlimited."

I'll admit, I’m one of those people who prefer to try figuring out something before reading the manual. To me, the hallmark of a well-designed product is that everything is marked logically and clearly, and the manual is only needed for deeper delves into its inner workings.

So it will be interesting to see how much of the instructional process I can tune out and just focus on shooting without overthinking, if the Caira is fully funded and comes to market.

The phone's touchscreen serves as the camera's viewfinder and control screen Camera Intelligence

What is included in the Kickstarter project?

For US$695 (Planned retail: $995) if fully funded by Dec 1st, you will get …

Caira camera body

Caira iOS app with six months Caira Pro subscription included (Nano Banana feature, normally $7/month) and free app updates

MagSafe booster

Camera wrist strap

The Caira currently requires an iPhone with a minimum iOS 17 and Wi-Fi connectivity. If funding reaches the $1 million level, Android may be available. Delivery is expected in mid-January to late February 2026, depending on your country.

Source: Kickstarter

