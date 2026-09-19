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Photography

Instax camera fuses vintage analog vibe with pocket-size digital power

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 18, 2026
Instax camera fuses vintage analog vibe with pocket-size digital power
How cute is the retro-style Instax Pal 2?
How cute is the retro-style Instax Pal 2?
View 5 Images
How cute is the retro-style Instax Pal 2?
1/5
How cute is the retro-style Instax Pal 2?
Moving this lever on the right switches between film styles for stills, and from photo to animation capture mode
2/5
Moving this lever on the right switches between film styles for stills, and from photo to animation capture mode
This little accessory on a lanyard makes it easy to adjust the angle of the camera for remotely triggered selfies and group shots
3/5
This little accessory on a lanyard makes it easy to adjust the angle of the camera for remotely triggered selfies and group shots
Yes, it's seriously small
4/5
Yes, it's seriously small
You can use the companion mobile app to trigger the shutter remotely, download images, and print them
5/5
You can use the companion mobile app to trigger the shutter remotely, download images, and print them
View gallery - 5 images

Fujifilm got really whimsical building its latest camera in the Instax line. This digital camera for casual shooting resembles analog point-and-shoot models from the 1960s, but it's half the size and includes a bunch of handy modern features that'll make it a treat to use.

The Instax Pal 2 blends retro styling with chunky tactile controls for a unique look that suits its purpose as a fun way to capture memories.

Like the rest of the Instax lineup, this isn't designed for high-fidelity photography. The diminutive 1/3.06 inch image sensor dishes out 10.7-megapixel images at high quality, and 1.2-megapixel images at low quality. On the higher quality setting, you can store about 400 images per GB.

instax Pal 2™ Promotional Video/FUJIFILM

You get an f/2.2 lens with automated shutter speed that ranges from 1/4 to 1/80,000 second and automatic white balance. For framing your shots, there's an authentic optical viewfinder on the front, accompanied by a tiny 1-inch LCD screen on top to review photos and navigate settings.

You're probably wondering what the physical controls on either side of the viewfinder are for. The lever on the right switches between mini, square, and wide formats for stills, and also activates a neat animation mode.

Moving this lever on the right switches between film styles for stills, and from photo to animation capture mode
Moving this lever on the right switches between film styles for stills, and from photo to animation capture mode

The latter lets you snap 10 frames to create a flipbook-like animation which you can share via your phone.

The dial on the left, meanwhile, cycles through a handful of filters and effects you can apply to your photos in-camera.

Speaking of which, the companion mobile app connects to the camera to not only download pictures, but also to trigger the shutter from a distance. That's handy for selfies and group shots. This app can also beam your images over to an Instax printer – including individual frames from your animation sequences. Handily, there's an option to connect to these printers directly, no phone required.

You can use the companion mobile app to trigger the shutter remotely, download images, and print them
You can use the companion mobile app to trigger the shutter remotely, download images, and print them

The Pal 2 also comes with a little accessory to prop it up at an angle, so you can take group photos by placing it on a table, for example. It'll even fit on a tripod with a traditional mount, if you've got one on you. A hand strap is also included.

This little accessory on a lanyard makes it easy to adjust the angle of the camera for remotely triggered selfies and group shots
This little accessory on a lanyard makes it easy to adjust the angle of the camera for remotely triggered selfies and group shots

If you've had your eye on these cute little keychain-sized cameras from Kodak and Yashica, but wanted slightly more capable hardware, this is worth a look. I'd say it'll offer a somewhat similar experience to the larger Yashica Tank, although that one skips the viewfinder for a 3-inch flip-up LCD preview screen.

The Pal 2 is priced at US$169.95, and will be available later this month. Fujifilm also has a new Instax Link WIDE 2 printer ($180) that quickly spits out small photos in a novel format with filters, frames, and QR codes – and it's meant to work well with the Pal 2.

Check out the Instax Pal 2 on Fujifilm's site. Oh, and if you want to shoot retro-style video, take a look at
that captures 15-second clips.

Source: Fujifilm

View gallery - 5 images

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PhotographyCameraCamerasFUJIFILM
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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