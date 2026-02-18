Cute film roll replica hides a retro-style video camera inside

Before the days of memory cards, your analog camera would only take rolls of film that came in their own little plastic canisters. Loading them into the camera was an essential tactile part of photography back in the day – and now, you can kinda sorta relive it with this replica keychain that has a clever trick up its sleeve.

The OPT NeoFilm 100 looks every bit like a roll of 35-mm film, but it's actually a toy camera that shoots pictures and video. You can get it in three different designs with matching packaging, but you'll have to shop at Japanese online stores to get your hands on one.

As you'd expect, this is purely a fun little gadget that won't hold a candle to even the front camera on your phone. It's got a 1-megapixel image sensor that'll do stills at 3,760 x 2,128 pixels, and video at 0.3 megapixels.

This is a delightful toy camera for analog photography nostalgics Opt100 / Sincere Store

There's room for a 32-GB microSD slot, and a built-in 230-mAh battery promises one hour of use from a two-hour charge via USB-C.

The Neo Film comes in three charming era-appropriate designs Opt100 / Sincere Store

The 3.2-mm fixed lens has a shooting distance of about 27.5 inches (70 cm), and is supported by a built-in flash; on the other side, you'll find a color display to frame your shots and cycle through a range of retro filters for your photos and video.

You can mess with a selection of filters for lo-fi photo and video results like these Opt100 / Sincere Store

Priced at JPY 5,940 (about US$40), this could make for a fun gift for the photographer in your life, or a companion to the keychain-sized Kodak Charmera that we saw last September. Just don't expect stellar archival print-quality results out of this one.

Find the NeoFilm 100 on Secure Store, and on Amazon Japan.

