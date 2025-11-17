Smartphone-connected camera shows you the sources of sounds

With the SoundCam Go acoustic camera, you can be that person in your neigborhood social media group who can answer those “Where's that noise coming from?” questions whenever an unexplained sound is reported. And the device connects to your phone.

In 2018, German company CAE Software & Systems launched a Kickstarter campaign for the first version of the SoundCam. Like other acoustic cameras, it was a somewhat bulky standalone gadget. Now, seven years later, the firm has launched a second Kickstarter for the compact, smartphone-dockable SoundCam Go.

With 72 built-in digital MEMS microphones, the device is a magnetic attachment for iOS and Android phones designed to pinpoint every ambient sound even outside the range of human hearing.

The SoundCam Go magnetically attaches to the phone, and works with an accompanying iOS/Android app CAE Software & Systems

The SoundCam Go microphones are able to locate sounds instantly with ultra-fast real-time processing software, and convert the sound wave frequencies into visuals whether their source is bat calls, water leaks, bike-tire punctures, or even overhead drones. Other more practical applications could include searching for lost animals or looking for insect infestations.

The sounds show up on the camera view as orbs varying from yellow, blue to red-orange colors, with the size dependent on the intensity of the noise. This gives the viewer a sense of being able to see where sounds are located, thus making invisible noise visible.

The SoundCam Go locates a drone CAE Software & Systems

What are the specs of the SoundCam Go?

72 digital MEMS microphones designed to pinpoint every sound with precision beyond human range of hearing

Frequency range of up to 100kHz, sample rate 200kHz, sound pressure max 120db

Weighs 92 grams/3.25 oz

Rated IP54 waterproof

Battery life of three hours with 5,000-mAh phone battery

Power consumption 2.5 watts

How does the SoundCam Go work?

There are two operating modes to choose from:

In Auto-Mode, every single sound, any movement and tone is detected visibly by the SoundCam Go software thus you get a total overview of your acoustic surroundings.

In Smart-Mode, the SoundCam Go software picks up on the most dominant and loudest sounds so you can instantaneously have a targeted overview of noteworthy sounds.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of €749 (about US$868) will get you a device of your own. That's 50% off the planned retail price.

SoundCam Go – The First Acoustic Camera for Smartphones

Source: Kickstarter

