Adaptable carbon tripod is designed to hang out wherever needed

When the cityscape frustrates urban photographers with uneven terrain or limited spaces, photographic gear company Silence Corner strikes back with the Viperpod – a hybrid tripod designed to hang anywhere in seconds for unencumbered solo shooting.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, it's named "Viperpod" because it looks like a viper focused onto its prey when its central axis is flipped over, and its three extendable carbon fiber/aluminum legs are extended into position.

The device weighs 2.55 lb (1.16 kg) and is engineered with an external center column (unlike traditional tripods with a vertical center column) thus eliminating that extra step of pulling it out first and flipping it over for usage, saving time in setup.

The Viperpod all folded down Silence Corner

With the center column fitted outside, the folded diameter (17.7 in/45 cm) is reduced by 20%, making it lighter and more streamlined to carry in a backpack, pocket or in the included bag. Maximum extended height is 61.8 inches (157 cm), minimum 17.5 in (44.4 cm) and the tripod can support up to 17.6 lb (8 kg) of gear.

Photographers can experiment with capturing shots lower, higher, or anywhere in between with the external flip-center column that converts the Viperpod into a pan and tilt handle for stable, smooth video shooting, though the designers note it’s not a fluid head system – for that, a separate fluid head is needed.

The Viperpod's external center column can be used as a pan/tilt handle Silence Corner

For more creative composition options, the Viperpod is designed with an C-shaped inverted ball head with two panoramic modes, allowing the photographer “the most freedom in composition of any ball head on the market” to shoot at different angles.

The enlarged locking knob feature makes it easier to wear gloves during long nighttime exposures. Located on the bottom of the center column is an extra-strength aluminum alloy hook to hang your backpack during windy weather, adding extra weight stability.

With its legs spread wide, the Viperpod is able to get down very low Silence Corner

There is also a Viperpod Light model that weighs 2.1 lb (960 g) that is a bit shorter and lighter. It holds 13.2 lb (6 kg) of gear that is made of the same carbon fiber/aluminum material. Folded size is 15.4in (39.3 cm) with a maximum extension of 53 in (135 cm) and a minimum height of 15.5 in (39.5 cm).

The Viperpod Light is available for a US$279 Kickstarter pledge (MRSP$369) with the standard Viperpod going for $309 (MSRP$409). If all goes accordingly with funding and production, it should ship in September.

VIPERPOD | First full-size tripod doesn't rely on the ground

Source: Kickstarter

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