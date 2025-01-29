"Double-barreled" VN-09 offers a sleek take on the actioncam

GoPros are great, but their square form factor makes them a little gawky in some situations. The VN-09 is much sleeker and more aerodynamic, plus it boasts 5K video, voice control, and an onboard spotlight.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the VN-09 is made by Hong Kong video camera company Viran (aka VN Tech). Included quick-release mounts allow the aluminum-bodied device to be attached to helmets and handlebars.

The VN-09 shoots 5K/30fps video through a six-element 145-degree lens, plus it can capture 20-megapixel still photos. A six-axis digital image stabilization system helps smooth out the footage, which is recorded on a user-supplied removable microSD card.

For shooting at night, there's both a night-vision mode and an integrated spotlight.

The VN-09 is just 32 mm wide (1.25 in) Viran

If the user has their hands full, they can start and stop recording (or switch between video and photo modes) via voice prompts that start with, "Hey, Alice…" Seven languages are supported, including English, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Mandarin.

That said, the camera can also be controlled via either its 1.47-inch touchscreen, two pushbuttons on the top, or an app on a Bluetooth-linked smartphone.

Power is supplied by a 3,350-mAh lithium-ion battery, which should reportedly be good for up to five hours of continuous recording per charge. That battery can be removed and swapped for a fully-charged optional extra if needed.

Shots can be lined up and footage can be reviewed via a touchscreen on the side Viran

The whole rig tips the scales at a claimed 159 grams (5.6 oz) and is IP67 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for up to 30 minutes.

Of course, the usual warnings about crowdfunding campaigns apply here, too … just because you make a pledge doesn't guarantee you'll get the product when promised. If you're OK with that, a pledge of US$189 should get you a VN-09 of your own – the planned retail price is $269.

You can see footage shot by the camera in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter

