There's a small disconnect here between Digital Foundry and most other reviews, as in the Foundry's case it's the hardware and performance that's the problem, not the game selection. Few other reviews touch on frame rate issues, which raises the question of whether those reviewers are familiar with the original hardware and games, or whether Digital Foundry is over-emphasizing performance drops, reducing them to the numbers game. For my money, Digital Foundry makes a compelling case for the performance issues being a noticeable problem for anyone familiar with the originals. Which is a shame, as this means a piece of hardware designed to honor the original PlayStation ends up doing it a disservice.