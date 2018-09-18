According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 1.9 million people in the US were current users of cocaine, or about 0.7 percent of the US population. It's a particularly nefarious substance, as regular use builds up a person's tolerance to the point where bigger doses are required to get the same high. Once addiction sets in it's hard to beat, since there are no approved medications to treat it, and it's easy to relapse even after years of staying clean.