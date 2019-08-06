Unfortunately, the heart is one organ that these vital cells have struggled with. There's evidence that heart stem cells don't even exist, but other types could still help out. In recent studies, scientists have used general human stem cells to patch up damage to the outer heart layers, regenerated heart cells using placental stem cells, used stem cell "messengers" called exosomes to get the organ to self-repair, used newly-discovered healing cells in the fluid surrounding the heart, and aided the uptake of stem cells with hydrogel.