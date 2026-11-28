On a hot afternoon, a house with foresight could darken its west-facing windows, cool the bedrooms while rooftop solar is plentiful, and put off charging the car.

Sensible enough, right? Wait until the night-shift worker needs a cool room at noon or the car has to take the kids to athletics in ten minutes. Knowing when to get out of the way is one of the harder problems in designing a home that can think for itself.

Drawing on published research, including field measurements from occupied apartments, an international team of researchers has set out ten questions we should ask to adapt houses and apartments to suit the people who actually live in them.

What makes a building intelligent?

Perhaps the most important question of all – what makes a home smart?

Forget the dedicated control rooms in office buildings and shopping malls that monitor airflow, temperature, and humidity. The techno-centric automation of the 1980s has moved on.

There's more to smart buildings than automated temperature control Yuganov Konstantin/Canva

Intelligence in the home now describes systems that have an almost human capacity to sense, share information, and adapt as conditions change. Think of window shades, ventilation, and cooling working together as the Sun moves across the building and people come and go.

An intelligent building takes the decision-making out of your hands to balance comfort with economy and environmental responsibility.

Do we even need our homes to be intelligent?

We all want trinkets and gadgets that make life easier. Climate control, advanced security systems, and automated power management sound like features that sell themselves. But need is a strong word.

Some problems are no longer about our individual residences and can be more easily solved across entire blocks of apartments or whole neighborhoods.

Think about electric cars. If everybody plugs in after dinner, coordinated charging could ease the strain on shared infrastructure. The value to households depends on who pays for the system, who controls it, and whose car needs to be ready first.

If everybody plugged in after dinner, we may need to coordinate how to charge our cars Canva Studio with AI

The intelligence of our home is rapidly becoming a matter of meeting community needs, service availability, environmental impacts … things that affect us all beyond the family unit.

There are some enormous benefits to making our homes intelligent. But what technological innovations do we need to consider to get us there?

How can a digital model help people design and maintain a smart home?

Structural 3D models have always given architects, construction workers, and maintenance teams a shared perspective of what’s in a building. By linking an information-based model with operational data from an occupied dwelling, it’s far easier to spot issues that need to be addressed, improving everything from detecting faults to planning future maintenance to passing information on between homeowners, property managers, or other contractors.

This is great in theory, yet like any system, somebody needs to take responsibility for this “digital twin” collecting all of the necessary information to serve diverse interests.

The big question on digital modeling is what do you need to know for each decision, and who is responsible for making it?

What happens when computers and sensors fade into the background?

It’s tempting to think of intelligent building as having a centralized brain making the call on how to run your services. Ideally, sensing and computing should be what experts describe as ubiquitous, woven invisibly into the environment where it can run without the resident’s awareness.

A room sensor could pick up rising carbon dioxide and trigger ventilation without anyone touching a switch. Other sensors might flag a suspected fall for an older person who lives alone.

An alert is useful if it reaches someone who can respond, so the design has to account for what happens after a sensor notices something. There’s little point in calling fire if the fire brigade isn’t going to send anybody out your way.

How can digital tools improve the way smart homes are designed and built?

Ten years ago, the world was introduced to the term Construction 4.0, the next revolutionary step after mechanization, electrification, and automation. The digitization of building makes processes like prefabricating components and monitoring quality control more economical, but are these digital tools making our homes better places to live?

A virtual walkthrough could give future residents a chance to flag an awkwardly placed control panel. Simulations could show how a bigger window would affect daylight and cooling costs. A shared digital design could also help factories and builders make sure prefabricated parts fit when they arrive on site.

What about smart materials?

There’s more to an intelligent building than computers and wires. Smart materials can change their properties in ways that make them suitable as sensors, providing extra detail on changes in temperature, light, electricity, or moisture.

Electrochromic glass changes tint when a voltage is applied, for example. In one office test published a whole 20 years ago, windows with separately controlled tint zones and blinds cut daily lighting energy use by 10-15% compared with fully lowered blinds. Other materials could buffer indoor humidity or help detect structural damage.

Before (left) and after (right) smart glass is activated in an indoor window Shtiever/Wikimedia Commons

Picking the right materials can make a home more sustainable and make the indoor environment healthier, breaking down pollutants or improving hygiene. Yet not all benefits are guaranteed. Choose a material that doesn’t suit your particular environment, and you could be wasting money. Or worse, creating a health hazard or impeding your home’s ability to operate intelligently.

What technology does an intelligent home need to work for us?

Sensors, meters, and controls need to exchange information reliably. Residents need to know what those systems are doing and how to override them.

Key enabling technologies for intelligent buildings Ghaffarianhoseini et al., Build. Environ.,2026

One study tracked heating and cooling equipment runtime across 49 apartments in two high-rises. Occupancy-based thermostat controls cut cooling-season runtime by about 6% on average, with wide variation between apartments.

Yet other studies measuring household electricity and gas use have found little evidence of meaningful savings from smart thermostats, partly because of how people used the controls.

There’s little point in your building being smart if its means of engaging with it is a befuddled mess, its controls are intrusive, or it simply doesn’t respond to your personal needs.

How can intelligent homes channel renewable electricity back into the grid?

More than ever before, our homes are becoming important components of the power grid. Not just as consumers, but as tiny power stations.

A home might heat its water or charge its battery when solar power is plentiful, then draw on stored energy during the evening peak. Australia’s grid operator has explored how fleets of household batteries can provide services to the grid.

Smart homes need to consider the role they play as providers of energy, determining when electricity should be used in each home and when it needs to be stored or exported into the community.

How can Industry 5.0 put residents at the center of smart-home design?

If Construction 4.0 is the implementation of digital technology into construction, Industry 5.0 is a revolution in industrialization. One that progresses the integration of digital technology toward something more human-centered and sustainable.

Designers are now being asked to judge automation by how well it serves us, reduces environmental impacts, and holds up when things fail.

For housing, that means looking at whether tenants can afford the technology, whether everyone can use the controls, and whether the heating still works when the internet drops out.

If you sense a theme throughout these questions, you’re right.

“The smartest home of the future won't necessarily be the one with the most sophisticated gadgets," says study co-author Hossein Omrany, a civil engineer at Adelaide University in Australia. "It will be the one that uses technology responsibly to make life healthier, more comfortable, affordable and sustainable.”

What do designers owe the people whose data a home collects?

A 2017 University of Washington interview study found that the person administering a smart home and others living there could have different privacy concerns and unequal power to act on them. It’s all well and good to be surrounded by an “internet of things," but it’s easy to forget intelligent systems are a two-way street.

“A home should not become a surveillance system simply because technology makes it possible to collect detailed information about its occupants,” says lead author Ali Ghaffarianhoseini, the Head of School of Future Environments at Auckland University of Technology.

“Residents must understand what information is being collected, who can access it, and how it will be used. They must also retain meaningful control over automated decisions."

There’s no question that our homes need to be intelligent. How we go about it demands asking the right questions, solving problems not just because the technology exists, but because it comes with more benefits than it does costs.

The different kinds of evidence in the report point to what future trials need to measure to achieve this. Equipment runtime tells you how long a system ran. Electricity and gas readings tell you what the household used. Neither tells you whether the bedroom was cool enough to sleep in or if the person who needed to change the temperature could do so.

Back in that house on a hot afternoon, those are the results the people living there will notice first.

This research was published in Building and Environment.

Source: Adelaide University