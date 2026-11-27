An icon of the late 20th century, the mood ring was always a little too easy to fool. Shove that cheap piece of jewelry into your sweaty armpit for a minute or so, and its colors will shine with inner passion.

Engineers at the University of Southern California have built a ring that relies on a little more than thermosensitive chemistry to tell you how you’re feeling.

To get a read on your state of mental well-being, it uses infrared radiation to detect changes in your finger’s sweat gland activity before visible beads of perspiration appear. It can also take your pulse and apply a machine-learning model to decide whether your clammy fingers are more consistent with stress or a stint on an exercise bike.

Your fingers are surprisingly good places to eavesdrop on your nervous system. When the ’fight or flight’ part of your nervous system kicks into gear, it can activate the eccrine glands in your skin and squirt out some salty coolant.

That brine affects how readily your skin conducts electricity, a phenomenon known as electrodermal activity. Stick a pair of electrodes to somebody's skin, and you can measure the variations in moisture. The catch is that the electrodes need to retain close contact for long periods, while the conductive gel used by some sensors tends to dry out over the course of a day.

Since water can absorb some wavelengths of light, engineer Yasser Khan and his colleagues wondered how much of that activity could instead be captured with the right combination of LEDs and sensors.

Their design uses two infrared LEDs. One emits a wavelength of 960 nanometers, with a sensor positioned to measure the amount of light reflecting from the skin. The other shines at 1,250 nm and provides a steady, comparable signal. As a bonus, the same system can detect rhythmic changes in blood flow. Throw in a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and an on-board AI, and the smart ring could make an informed guess on your stress levels.

The 3D-printed prototypes of the stress detecting rings. USC Khan Lab

Still, a racing heart and busy sweat glands could mean you've just opened an email from your boss with the subject line “Quick chat?”

They could also mean you've just taken the stairs instead of the elevator.

To see whether an LED ring could distinguish different forms of stress, the researchers put six volunteers through a short series of lab tests. They rested, plunged a hand into ice-cold water to provoke a stress response, walked, and worked up a sweat on a stationary bike.

Using the full suite of ring signals, the device could tell rest from cold-water stress with about 92% accuracy, compared with about 78% using a gel-based electrosensor alone. Given the bank of study data and all four conditions to choose from, it scored a perfect 100%.

In a separate 12-hour experiment involving two volunteers, the design was still roughly 80% accurate at distinguishing stress from rest, which was better than the gel-based model’s 57%.

An ice bath is a reliable way to elicit a stressed reaction. A hectic workday is a little messier. Only two people tried the team's timed arithmetic test, which represented mental effort under pressure.

The team plans to test the technology with 40 people in an office setting over a year, where overlapping signals from deadlines, warm rooms, and trips up the stairs should give the software more to untangle.

Smart rings are becoming an affordable technological accessory capable of measuring all manner of bodily functions. Finding new ways to read our bodies could help us make more informed decisions about our health and fitness.

The ultimate mood ring may never tell the difference between dreading a meeting with the boss and anticipating a promotion. But any fashion item that provides a few clues about your mental state has to be better than a finger thermometer trying to convince you that you’re feeling creative.

This research was published in Science Advances.

Source: University of California