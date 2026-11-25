Sorting a mix of light waves from different sources is like sorting a bucket of sand by individual grain size. This makes it difficult to distinguish the individual sources, concealing important details in everything from microscopic biological structures to distant celestial bodies.

But take heart – researchers at Stanford University and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) have developed a fingernail-sized photonic chip that automatically identifies and separates the different components of mixed light.

The device analyzes the relationships between light waves and physically sorts them into independent beams. In experiments, it successfully separated light from two overlapping infrared lasers, with a separate demonstration involving three lasers.

So, why is this impressive? Why is it even a thing in the first place?

Light travels as electromagnetic waves that oscillate as they move through space. When these waves maintain a predictable relationship with one another, they are described as coherent. Laser light, for example, has highly synchronized waves, allowing them to produce distinct interference patterns as they reinforce or cancel one another.

On the other hand, the light waves from ordinary light sources, such as light bulbs, generally have no stable phase relationship, making them incoherent. Between these extremes is partially coherent light, where some relationships between the waves remain predictable while others are random. This is extremely common in everyday lighting and optical systems.

The problem arises when light from multiple sources overlaps, making it difficult to distinguish the individual sources. If two tiny fluorescent particles are positioned so close together that a microscope records them as a single bright spot, a scientist studying the particles might mistake them for one, missing important details about their number, positions, or interactions.

Similarly, two distant stars might appear as a single object through a telescope, concealing information about the celestial bodies. Conventional cameras primarily measure the intensity of incoming light, effectively combining these overlapping contributions into one image. However, the light waves may contain different phase relationships that could help distinguish the sources, even when their brightness patterns overlap.

Now, scientists have long known that these relationships can be analyzed mathematically. In fact, partially coherent light can be broken down into distinct patterns called coherence modes. Each mode contains light waves with an internally consistent relationship, while the different modes are mutually incoherent, meaning their fluctuations are statistically independent.

The problem has involved physically separating these modes.

Existing techniques require multiple optical measurements and extensive mathematical processing to reconstruct the light's coherence properties. The process can involve complex equipment, and detectors generally absorb some of the light being measured. So, while scientists can determine what the underlying modes look like, physically separating them into individual beams for further processing has remained a challenge.

This is precisely the challenge that the researchers' chip solves.

The chip was integrated into this printed circuit board as part of the study Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA)

The device is a photonic integrated circuit, a technology that uses microscopic pathways to guide and manipulate light, much like conventional computer chips use electrical circuits to manipulate electrons. Its design incorporates nine tiny optical grating couplers that collect incoming light and direct it into silicon waveguides.

Inside the chip are two layers of optical components called Mach-Zehnder interferometers, which split incoming light along two different pathways before recombining it. Adjustable phase shifters along these paths alter the relative timing of the light waves, causing them to reinforce or cancel one another depending on their configuration.

The chip uses photodetectors and an electronic feedback algorithm to determine how to adjust these components. The algorithm repeatedly measures the output, and changes the phase shifters until the first layer concentrates the strongest coherence mode into one output. A second layer then isolates the next mode. Once configured, the optical network physically directs the separated components into different waveguides, where they remain available for further processing.

"Our chip learns the underlying coherence modes of an unknown light field and physically directs them into separate outputs," explains Stanford professor Shanhui Fan, a coauthor of the study.

To test the technology, the researchers combined light from two independent infrared lasers operating at approximately 1,535 nanometers and directed it into the chip. The system automatically identified and separated the two dominant coherence modes. When compared with an established measurement technique, it reproduced the modes with fidelities of 97.8% and 99.9%.

In another experiment, the team deliberately overlapped two beams so that their brightness distributions were indistinguishable. By analyzing their spatial coherence, the chip could still detect differences that ordinary intensity measurements missed. When the beams had sufficiently distinct, mathematically orthogonal spatial patterns, it physically separated the original beams into different outputs, achieving crosstalk as low as -13 decibels.

The researchers also demonstrated separation involving three independent lasers using another programmable photonic circuit.

Now, the concept of analyzing light's coherence properties has existed for decades. What the researchers have demonstrated is a compact system that can automatically learn these properties and physically separate the resulting modes. The individual modes do not always correspond exactly to the original light sources, but the experiments demonstrate that complete beam separation is possible under suitable conditions.

The implications could be astronomical for microscopy and astronomy (hyperbolic pun intended). Future microscopes that can distinguish apparently merged fluorescent particles in conventional images would enable scientists to study biological structures in greater detail. Similarly, telescopes could extract additional information from overlapping light emitted by distant stars and exoplanets.

The researchers are already collaborating with NASA to investigate applications in astronomy. The technology is also useful for satellite communications, where atmospheric turbulence distorts laser signals, and optical computing systems that manipulate information using light.

For now, the chip remains experimental; the researchers are working on larger, faster versions that can handle additional coherence modes, and plan to develop a microscope using the technology.

A paper on the study was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

Source: Stanford University

