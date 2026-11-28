In the world of William Gibson’s 1984 classic, Neuromancer, couriers smuggle data downloaded into their heads.

A less glamorous – but far more realistic – proposal for a secure biological storage device uses genetic material instead of neurons. While the download rate is far slower, the capacity for long-term storage of vast libraries could be worth the wait.

In a recent experiment involving a dish of human kidney-derived cells, researchers stored 272 characters of the Beatles song "Let It Be" in DNA form. Crucially, the data was encrypted, protecting it from unauthorized snooping by nefarious cover bands.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas and the University of California, San Diego tucked the excerpt into the chromosomes of a lab-grown human cell line. As the cells divided, they copied the lyrics along with the rest of their genes.

“The core questions that we wanted to answer were: Can we store information inside living cells, and can we control how a person accesses it and reads it?” says Kang.

DNA makes an appealing archive for much the same reason it makes a good instruction manual for a cell. A computer file can be translated from its usual ones and zeros into a string of DNA’s four chemical letters.

A very long message can fit into a very small space; by some estimates, a single gram of the material could hold hundreds of millions of gigabytes of data. Find an efficient way to store the DNA so it’s protected from corruption, and you have yourself an easy way to preserve the growing tide of data humanity is producing.

“Cells have mechanisms to copy their genetic information faithfully,” says lead author Taek Kang, a bioengineer at the University of Texas at Dallas.

“Embedding the data in the cells’ genomes allows it to be copied along with their own genetic information as they divide.”

In 2013, researchers demonstrated the idea by writing all 154 of Shakespeare’s sonnets and a clip of Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech into synthetic DNA. Four years later, a system called DNA Fountain encoded 2.14 megabytes of data in synthetic DNA, including an operating system and a movie.

The contrast with the Beatles experiment shows where the engineering gets tricky. Packing more data into a tube is one challenge. Getting a living population to carry it through repeated divisions without mutating any crucial details is another.

This new system, called DNA CODEC (Compressed Obfuscated DNA Encoding in Cells), uses CRISPR to insert compressed text into chromosomes. Groups of cells carrying the message are then mixed with others carrying look-alike DNA.

A readout of the mixture’s sequences will contain both codes. The decoys make it harder to tell which letters belong to the true file – an experimental form of access control that depends on a “key” possessed by an authorized reader.

A second experiment pushed the file to 907 characters and tracked it for roughly 15 days. That’s still less text than you’d find on most shopping lists, though for a proof of concept, you have to start somewhere. The team aims to raise this limit, improve error correction, and eventually let you edit just a section of an archive without rewriting the whole thing.

The first practical use might be decidedly less cyberpunk. Labs already grow, freeze, and ship engineered cell lines. Giving those cells a record of where they came from and how they were altered could keep that history attached to the sample as it moves between labs.

That doesn’t rule out a dystopian future full of human data smugglers transporting codes woven into their own biochemistry. But a cell culture that carries its own paperwork sounds like something a lab is far more likely to order.

This research was published in Nature Communications.

Source: University of Texas at Dallas