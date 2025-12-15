© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Compact timber tiny house provides off-grid escape from city life

By Adam Williams
December 15, 2025
Compact timber tiny house provides off-grid escape from city life
The Duna, by Madeiguincho, is a two-person tiny house that runs off-grid with solar panels
The Duna, by Madeiguincho, is a two-person tiny house that runs off-grid with solar panels
View 10 Images
The Duna, by Madeiguincho, is a two-person tiny house that runs off-grid with solar panels
1/10
The Duna, by Madeiguincho, is a two-person tiny house that runs off-grid with solar panels
The Duna's exterior includes an outdoor shower and a secondary door that opens onto the bathroom
2/10
The Duna's exterior includes an outdoor shower and a secondary door that opens onto the bathroom
The Duna is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
3/10
The Duna is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Duna's bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling, and is accessed by an alternating tread staircase
4/10
The Duna's bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling, and is accessed by an alternating tread staircase
The Duna's interior is open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
5/10
The Duna's interior is open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Duna's kitchen window opens onto a folding shelf for serving food and drinks outside
6/10
The Duna's kitchen window opens onto a folding shelf for serving food and drinks outside
The Duna's bathroom is finished in wood and includes an open shower, a wash basin, and a composting toilet
7/10
The Duna's bathroom is finished in wood and includes an open shower, a wash basin, and a composting toilet
The Duna's interior is arranged around its kitchen and living area
8/10
The Duna's interior is arranged around its kitchen and living area
The Duna really opens up to the outside with its large double glass doors
9/10
The Duna really opens up to the outside with its large double glass doors
The Duna's kitchen includes a sink, an induction stove, and lots of cabinetry
10/10
The Duna's kitchen includes a sink, an induction stove, and lots of cabinetry
View gallery - 10 images

The Duna was commissioned by a customer who wanted to experience the comfort of a city apartment in a rural setting. This off-grid tiny house definitely fits the bill, and combines space-saving design with the maker's trademark timber craftsmanship.

The Duna, by Portugal's Madeiguincho, gets power from rooftop-based solar panels, which are hooked up to a battery array. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which makes it on the smaller side, even by European tiny house standards. It's also extremely small compared to some of the North American models we see, which can be more than two and a half times as long.

Madeiguincho was originally formed as a carpentry workshop decades ago, and this experience shows, with the timber exterior and interior being finished to a high standard. The tiny home features an outdoor shower, while the its rear side (opposite the tow hitch) is taken up by large double glass doors that really open it up to the outside.

The Duna's interior is open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Duna's interior is open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

The interior is divided into two floors, with the ground level arranged around a large living space. This includes a home office desk area that doubles as a dining table, plus some seating. Nearby is the kitchen, which has an induction cooktop – notable, as propane is often favored in off-grid builds because it doesn't require electricity. Elsewhere is a sink and additional appliances hidden away in the generous cabinetry.

The kitchen leads to the wood-finished bathroom via a hinged door. This contains an open shower area, a vanity sink, and a toilet. Additionally, a secondary door in this room connects to the outside.

A storage-integrated alternating tread staircase leads up to the Duna's bedroom. This is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. There's also a nice extra touch: an operable window opens up onto a small balcony area that can be used to take in some air and enjoy the surrounding view.

The Duna's interior is arranged around its kitchen and living area
The Duna's interior is arranged around its kitchen and living area

The Duna has been installed in a beautiful wooded site in Lagos, Portugal, and follows similar timber-focused builds from the firm such as the Berra and Barca. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeTimber
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!