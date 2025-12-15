Compact timber tiny house provides off-grid escape from city life

The Duna was commissioned by a customer who wanted to experience the comfort of a city apartment in a rural setting. This off-grid tiny house definitely fits the bill, and combines space-saving design with the maker's trademark timber craftsmanship.

The Duna, by Portugal's Madeiguincho, gets power from rooftop-based solar panels, which are hooked up to a battery array. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft), which makes it on the smaller side, even by European tiny house standards. It's also extremely small compared to some of the North American models we see, which can be more than two and a half times as long.

Madeiguincho was originally formed as a carpentry workshop decades ago, and this experience shows, with the timber exterior and interior being finished to a high standard. The tiny home features an outdoor shower, while the its rear side (opposite the tow hitch) is taken up by large double glass doors that really open it up to the outside.

The Duna's interior is open and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing João Carranca

The interior is divided into two floors, with the ground level arranged around a large living space. This includes a home office desk area that doubles as a dining table, plus some seating. Nearby is the kitchen, which has an induction cooktop – notable, as propane is often favored in off-grid builds because it doesn't require electricity. Elsewhere is a sink and additional appliances hidden away in the generous cabinetry.

The kitchen leads to the wood-finished bathroom via a hinged door. This contains an open shower area, a vanity sink, and a toilet. Additionally, a secondary door in this room connects to the outside.

A storage-integrated alternating tread staircase leads up to the Duna's bedroom. This is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed. There's also a nice extra touch: an operable window opens up onto a small balcony area that can be used to take in some air and enjoy the surrounding view.

The Duna's interior is arranged around its kitchen and living area João Carranca

The Duna has been installed in a beautiful wooded site in Lagos, Portugal, and follows similar timber-focused builds from the firm such as the Berra and Barca. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho