Research companies are an endless source of fodder for our articles, and this latest research finding is sure to cause some debate. It comes courtesy of Hyundai, which has just done some product placement in Marvel's latest superhero flick, Ant-Man and The Wasp.
To draw some attention to the use of its new Veloster, KONA and Santa Fe models in the movie, Hyundai commissioned a research company to determine the British public's opinion on the greatest movie cars of all-time.
The sampling of 2000 people is perhaps not as statistically significant as we'd ideally like, and it was all done in one country, but it did produce an interesting list, with a few we wouldn't have chosen, and quite a few we figured would have rated a mention but didn't.
That said, here's the list, complete with links to all the logical places where you can get more information.
40 | Hank Pym's Triumph Spitfire from Ant-Man
Movie: Ant-Man (2015) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1977 Triumph Spitfire 1500 | IMCDB
39 | Garth's Mirth Mobile - the "Bohemian Rhapsody" car
Movie: Wayne's World (1992) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia
Car: 1976 AMC Pacer | IMCDB
38 | Dodge Challenger R/T from Death Proof
Movie: Death Proof (2007) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
37 | The Dude's Gran Torino from The Big Lebowski
Movie: The Big Lebowski (1998) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia
Car: 1973 Ford Gran Torino | Internet Movie Cars Database | Big Lebowski Wiki
36 | Mad Max's modified Ford Falcon GT
Movie: Mad Max (1979) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1973 Ford Falcon Coupé XB GT, 351 ci V8 | Internet Movie Cars Database
35 | Fozzie's Uncle's Studebaker from The Muppet Movie
Movie: The Muppet Movie (1979) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia
Car: 1951 Studebaker Commander Regal | Internet Movie Cars Database
34 | Buck's Pussy Wagon from Kill Bill I
Movie: Kill Bill (2003) Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1997 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado Fleetside | Internet Movie Cars Database
33 | The Gigahorse from Mad Max: Fury Road
Movie: Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Two 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVilles | Internet Movie Cars Database | Mad Max Wiki
32 | Ryan Gosling's 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle
Movie: Drive (2011) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle | Internet Movie Cars Database | Dan Kruze Classics
31 | Dodge Challenger R/T from Vanishing Point
Movie: Vanishing Point (1971) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
30 | Marie's Mini from The Bourne Identity
Movie: The Bourne Identity (2002) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1989 Mini Mayfair MkV | Internet Movie Cars Database
29 | The Shaggin' Wagon - 1984 Ford Econoline
Movie: Dumb and Dumber To (2004) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Cars Database
Car: 1984 Ford Econoline | Internet Movie Cars Database
28 | Ben's Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto from The Graduate
Movie: The Graduate (1967) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1966 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto | Internet Movie Cars Database
27 | The taxi from Taxi Driver
Movie: Taxi Driver (1976) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1975 Checker Taxicab V8 | Internet Movie Cars Database
26 | S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson's "Lola" Chevrolet Corvette
Movie: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1962 Chevrolet Corvette
25 | Iron Man's Acura NSX Roadster concept
Movie: The Avengers (2012) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 2012 Acura NSX Roadster concept | Internet Movie Cars Database
24 | 'Eleanor' from Gone in 60 Seconds
Movie: Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shelby Replica | Internet Movie Cars Database
23 | 44 Toyota Supra Mark IV
Movie: The Fast and The Furious (2001) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1995 Toyota Supra Mk.IV | Internet Movie Cars Database | Mecum Auctions
22 | John Wick's '69 Mustang
Movie: John Wick (2014) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1969 Ford Mustang | Internet Movie Cars Database
21 | The Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious 4
Movie: Fast & Furious 4 (2009) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson
20 | Christine, the Plymouth Fury from Christine
Movie: Christine (1983) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1958 Plymouth Belvedere (as Fury) | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson
19 | Robocop's 6000 SUX
Movie: Robocop (1987) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme as '6000 SUX' | Internet Movie Cars Database
18 | The Trans Am from Smokey & the Bandit
Movie: Smokey and the Bandit (1977) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am | Internet Movie Cars Database
17 | The Ferrari California Spyder from Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Movie: Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Faux Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB | Internet Movie Cars Database
16 | Iron Man's Audi R8
Movie: Iron Man (2008) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 2007 Audi R8 4.2 FSI Quattro | Internet Movie Cars Database
15 | Louise's Thunderbird from Thelma & Louise
Movie: Thelma & Louise (1991) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1966 Ford Thunderbird | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson
14 | Bumblebee' - 1977/2009 Chevrolet Camaro
Movie: Transformers (2007) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1977-2009 Chevy Camaro Concept | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson
13 | Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters
Movie: Ghostbusters (1984) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1959 Cadillac Ambulance Miller-Meteor Futura | Internet Movie Cars Database
12 | The Bluesmobile from The Blues Brothers
Movie: The Blues Brothers (1980) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1974 Dodge Monaco Police Car | Internet Movie Cars Database
11 | The Batmobile from Batman and Batman Returns
Movie: Batman (1989) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: Batman Returns (1992) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Purpose Built for Movie | Internet Movie Cars Database
10 | 1960's Batmobile - Customized 1954 Lincoln Futura
Movie: Batman: The Movie (1966) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Customized 1954 Lincoln Futura | Internet Movie Cars Database
9 | Steve McQueen's Ford Mustang GT from Bullitt
Movie: Bullitt (1968) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2 + 2 Fastback | Internet Movie Cars Database
8 | Charlie's getaway Minis from The Italian Job
Movie: The Italian Job (1969) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1968 Austin Mk I Mini Cooper S | Internet Movie Cars Database
7 | 'Greased Lightning' from Grease
Movie: Grease (1978) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1948 Ford De Luxe | Internet Movie Cars Database
6 | James Bond's Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me
Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1976 Lotus Esprit | Internet Movie Cars Database
5 | The Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight Trilogy
Movie: Batman Begins (2005) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: The Dark Knight (2008) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Series: The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005 - 2012) | Wikipedia
4 | Herbie - 1963 Model 117 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle
Car: 1963 Volkswagen Beetle | Internet Movie Cars Database
3 | Doc Brown's DeLorean from Back to the Future
Movie: Back to the Future Trilogy (1985-1990) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1982 De Lorean DMC-12 | Internet Movie Cars Database
2 | Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Customised Paragon Panther
Movie: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: Purpose-built for movie | Internet Movie Cars Database
1 | James Bond's weaponized Aston Martin DB5
Movie: Seven James Bond movies to date (from 1964) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Car: 1964 Aston Martin DB5 | Internet Movie Cars Database | RM-Sothebys
