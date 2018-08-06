Research companies are an endless source of fodder for our articles, and this latest research finding is sure to cause some debate. It comes courtesy of Hyundai, which has just done some product placement in Marvel's latest superhero flick, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

To draw some attention to the use of its new Veloster, KONA and Santa Fe models in the movie, Hyundai commissioned a research company to determine the British public's opinion on the greatest movie cars of all-time.

The sampling of 2000 people is perhaps not as statistically significant as we'd ideally like, and it was all done in one country, but it did produce an interesting list, with a few we wouldn't have chosen, and quite a few we figured would have rated a mention but didn't.

That said, here's the list, complete with links to all the logical places where you can get more information.

40 | Hank Pym's Triumph Spitfire from Ant-Man

Movie: Ant-Man (2015) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

39 | Garth's Mirth Mobile - the "Bohemian Rhapsody" car

Movie: Wayne's World (1992) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia

Car: 1976 AMC Pacer | IMCDB

38 | Dodge Challenger R/T from Death Proof

Movie: Death Proof (2007) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T | Internet Movie Cars Database

37 | The Dude's Gran Torino from The Big Lebowski

Movie: The Big Lebowski (1998) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia

Car: 1973 Ford Gran Torino | Internet Movie Cars Database | Big Lebowski Wiki

36 | Mad Max's modified Ford Falcon GT

Movie: Mad Max (1979) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1973 Ford Falcon Coupé XB GT, 351 ci V8 | Internet Movie Cars Database

35 | Fozzie's Uncle's Studebaker from The Muppet Movie

Movie: The Muppet Movie (1979) | Internet Movie Database | Wikipedia

Car: 1951 Studebaker Commander Regal | Internet Movie Cars Database

34 | Buck's Pussy Wagon from Kill Bill I

Movie: Kill Bill (2003) Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1997 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado Fleetside | Internet Movie Cars Database

33 | The Gigahorse from Mad Max: Fury Road

Movie: Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Two 1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVilles | Internet Movie Cars Database | Mad Max Wiki

32 | Ryan Gosling's 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle

Movie: Drive (2011) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle | Internet Movie Cars Database | Dan Kruze Classics

31 | Dodge Challenger R/T from Vanishing Point

Movie: Vanishing Point (1971) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T | Internet Movie Cars Database

30 | Marie's Mini from The Bourne Identity

Movie: The Bourne Identity (2002) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1989 Mini Mayfair MkV | Internet Movie Cars Database

29 | The Shaggin' Wagon - 1984 Ford Econoline

Movie: Dumb and Dumber To (2004) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Cars Database

Car: 1984 Ford Econoline | Internet Movie Cars Database

28 | Ben's Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto from The Graduate

Movie: The Graduate (1967) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1966 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto | Internet Movie Cars Database

27 | The taxi from Taxi Driver

Movie: Taxi Driver (1976) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1975 Checker Taxicab V8 | Internet Movie Cars Database

26 | S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson's "Lola" Chevrolet Corvette

Movie: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1962 Chevrolet Corvette

25 | Iron Man's Acura NSX Roadster concept

Movie: The Avengers (2012) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 2012 Acura NSX Roadster concept | Internet Movie Cars Database

24 | 'Eleanor' from Gone in 60 Seconds

Movie: Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shelby Replica | Internet Movie Cars Database

23 | 44 Toyota Supra Mark IV

Movie: The Fast and The Furious (2001) |Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1995 Toyota Supra Mk.IV | Internet Movie Cars Database | Mecum Auctions

22 | John Wick's '69 Mustang

Movie: John Wick (2014) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1969 Ford Mustang | Internet Movie Cars Database

21 | The Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious 4

Movie: Fast & Furious 4 (2009) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson

20 | Christine, the Plymouth Fury from Christine

Movie: Christine (1983) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1958 Plymouth Belvedere (as Fury) | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson

19 | Robocop's 6000 SUX

Movie: Robocop (1987) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme as '6000 SUX' | Internet Movie Cars Database

18 | The Trans Am from Smokey & the Bandit

Movie: Smokey and the Bandit (1977) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am | Internet Movie Cars Database

17 | The Ferrari California Spyder from Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Movie: Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Faux Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB | Internet Movie Cars Database

16 | Iron Man's Audi R8

Movie: Iron Man (2008) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 2007 Audi R8 4.2 FSI Quattro | Internet Movie Cars Database

15 | Louise's Thunderbird from Thelma & Louise

Movie: Thelma & Louise (1991) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1966 Ford Thunderbird | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson

14 | Bumblebee' - 1977/2009 Chevrolet Camaro

Movie: Transformers (2007) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1977-2009 Chevy Camaro Concept | Internet Movie Cars Database | Barrett-Jackson

13 | Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters

Movie: Ghostbusters (1984) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1959 Cadillac Ambulance Miller-Meteor Futura | Internet Movie Cars Database

12 | The Bluesmobile from The Blues Brothers

Movie: The Blues Brothers (1980) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1974 Dodge Monaco Police Car | Internet Movie Cars Database

11 | The Batmobile from Batman and Batman Returns

Movie: Batman (1989) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: Batman Returns (1992) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Purpose Built for Movie | Internet Movie Cars Database

10 | 1960's Batmobile - Customized 1954 Lincoln Futura

Movie: Batman: The Movie (1966) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Customized 1954 Lincoln Futura | Internet Movie Cars Database

9 | Steve McQueen's Ford Mustang GT from Bullitt

Movie: Bullitt (1968) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2 + 2 Fastback | Internet Movie Cars Database

8 | Charlie's getaway Minis from The Italian Job

Movie: The Italian Job (1969) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1968 Austin Mk I Mini Cooper S | Internet Movie Cars Database

7 | 'Greased Lightning' from Grease

Movie: Grease (1978) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1948 Ford De Luxe | Internet Movie Cars Database

6 | James Bond's Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me

Movie: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1976 Lotus Esprit | Internet Movie Cars Database

5 | The Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight Trilogy

Movie: Batman Begins (2005) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: The Dark Knight (2008) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Movie: The Dark Knight Rises (2012) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database
Series: The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005 - 2012) | Wikipedia

4 | Herbie - 1963 Model 117 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle

Movie: Five Herbie movies including The Love Bug (1968-2005) | Wikipedia | IMDB

Car: 1963 Volkswagen Beetle | Internet Movie Cars Database

3 | Doc Brown's DeLorean from Back to the Future

Movie: Back to the Future Trilogy (1985-1990) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1982 De Lorean DMC-12 | Internet Movie Cars Database

2 | Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Customised Paragon Panther

Movie: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: Purpose-built for movie | Internet Movie Cars Database

1 | James Bond's weaponized Aston Martin DB5

Movie: Seven James Bond movies to date (from 1964) | Wikipedia | Internet Movie Database

Car: 1964 Aston Martin DB5 | Internet Movie Cars Database | RM-Sothebys

