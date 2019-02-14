"Further to stilt mounting the Fuselage, the lightweight, structural airframe can also be fully suspended in the air – be it from trees or the side of a mountain," says Tree Tents. "The ingenious design of the Fuselage structure is like a whale skeleton but with four backbones. CNC milled, marine plywood ribs are engineered to be as light as possible but work together to spread the loading within the structure. Each rib is spaced along the four aluminum tubes (the backbones) with evenly positioned attachment points from which the suspension wires can be attached. The wires can then be fitted to the trees via large webbing straps or to the rock by bolts."