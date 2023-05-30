Arcimoto gets down to business with MUV electric three-wheeler

Oregon-based e-mobility company Arcimoto has launched a versatile version of its electric three-wheeler that we first covered in 2015. The cargo-hauling MUV has been designed to "handle whatever task you throw its way."

Since the Fun Utility Vehicle zoomed from development into production, Arcimoto has released several special versions – including the Roadster, Rapid Responder and Deliverator. Like that last model, the new Modular Utility Vehicle (MUV) electric three-wheeler sacrifices the passenger seat for a rear cargo area but this time the platform can be adapted for such things as "food deliveries, supply runs, facilities maintenance, groundskeeping" and so on.

"The utility vehicle market represents a tremendous opportunity for Arcimoto and our new MUV underscores the company’s growth in the urban and industrial mobility segment," said the company's CEO, Chris Dawson. "Our customers are seeking highly versatile electric vehicles that are quiet, packed with performance and are reliable for their daily round-the-clock needs and we are delivering that today to customers who require sustainable and cost-effective utility vehicles to get the job done right. They also value the optionality to make the vehicles their own, depending on their needs, with interchangeable options and add-ons."

The Modular Utility Vehicle can be optioned with a 25 cu ft cargo box Arcimoto

The MUV comes with three loadspace configurations to support light-to-medium-duty operations across delivery businesses, agriculture or landscaping, construction, e-commerce fulfillment centers and warehouses. The base Carrier configuration is priced at US$23,500, and has an open rear bed measuring 40.1 x 33.5 inches, a low deck height of 28 in (101.85 x 85 x 71.12 cm), and a maximum carry weight of 300 lb (136 kg).

For an extra $299, the Utility package brings a 39.2 x 31.9-in (99.5 x 81-cm) pickup bed to the party. And finally, the $1,500 Cargo flavor rolls with a 25 cubic feet (0.7 m3) box and can handle up to 240 lb (108 kg) of goods. Customers can opt for one, two or all three packages, with Arcimoto saying that conversion from one to another should take less than 10 minutes. The vehicle can also accommodate a bunch of add-ons such as "West Coast" half-doors, a seatback organizer and different seating options, as well as customer-owned gear.

The three-wheeler electric platform on which the MUV sits will be familiar to those who've been following the Arcimoto story, and features dual-motor front-wheel drive for a top speed of 75 mph (121 km/h), and an 18.1-kWh Li-ion battery for up to 102 miles (164 km) of city range, or 66 miles (106 km) at 55 mph (88.5 km/h), or 32 miles (51.5 km) at 70 mph (112.6 km/h). It features a Level 1/2 integrated charger, with a full top-up over a 120-V outlet taking around 12 hours or 3.5 hours at 240 volts using optional EV supply equipment.

The base Modular Utility Vehicle features an open flat bed with a deck height of 28 inches, and can also be configured with a pickup bed package Arcimoto

The MUV rolls on three 15-inch wheels wrapped in 4.5-inch-wide ContiEcoContact EP tires to the front and 5.5-inchers to the rear, stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc brakes, and there's dual A-arm suspension to the front plus a rear swingarm.

It has an overall length of 113 in (2.87 m), is 61 in (1.55 m) wide, and stands 65 in (1.65 m) high. Ground clearance is 5.5-in (14-cm), and the turning circle is given as 29-ft (8.8-m). The vehicle comes with a heated seat with a dual-shoulder/lap safety belt, and heated grips.

Product page: Arcimoto MUV