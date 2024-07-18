Sharp-angled electric scooter of the future cuts through city traffic

Last year, Brooklyn-based e-mobility startup Infinite Machine launched a futuristic electric scooter rocking angular Cybertruck lines. Now the company has announced a limited second production run called the P1: First Edition.

Though we've seen our fair share of electric scoots that riff on traditional icons, other designers have welcomed the opportunity presented by the e-revolution as a chance to mess with the playbook. Yes, it's been mostly small builders like Stilride and Bandit9, but big brands like Horwin and BMW have also encouraged their engineers to travel down more adventurous design routes.

As we noted last year, Infinite Machine definitely rides a non-traditional path, and seems to have been heavily influenced by the harsh geometric lines of Tesla's Cybertruck. The startup opened reservations for the first production run in October 2023, and is now getting ready to roll out an even more limited First Edition.

"We had great success with our original P1 production batch, and we want to build on that momentum by opening up further orders for deliveries next year," said company co-founder, Eddie Cohen. "We are also hosting a summer tour in New York, the Hamptons, Aspen, LA, and San Francisco, to expand our reach and showcase our scooters nationwide."

The P1: First Edition electric scooter is the second production run from Infinite Machine Infinite Machine

The latest offering features the same powder-coated steel chassis with anodized aluminum panels as before. The rear cargo area is modular, allowing riders to customize storage to meet individual needs. There's a bag hook/helmet lock mechanism at the step-through console, as well as ample storage under the seat.

A 6-kW hub motor peaks at 12 kilowatts for top speeds of 55 mph (88.5 km/h). The removable UL-certified battery is a little different to our previous coverage though, offering the same per-change range of up to 60 miles (96.5 km) but from a 72-V 3.2-kWh pack.

The mid-handlebar "automotive-grade dashboard" runs a proprietary non-car operating platform known as InfiniteOS, and allows touchscreen access to the onboard infotainment system – with Apple Carplay. The e-scooter benefits from cameras front and back, includes GPS location tracking and can be remotely unlocked via an app running on a paired smartphone.

The company reports that the P1 can be operated in the US with a standard driver's license for speeds up to 30 mph, but riders will need a motorcycle license to unlock the software limiter to rumble up to the top speed.

Powder-coated steel chassis and angular anodized aluminum panels Infinite Machine

Elsewhere, ABS braking is included, the seat can accommodate rider and passenger, and if the overall design isn't enough to turn heads a sizable daytime-running headlight formed from vertical LED strips will help you be seen. Spare batteries are available and the P1 can be optioned with a similarly styled trailer.

The P1: First Edition run is limited to 250 units, and reservations are open now. The starting price is still US$10,000, with a $1k deposit securing your place in the production queue. Shipping to US customers will commence in 2025, while international customers will be placed on a waitlist.

Product page: P1: First Edition