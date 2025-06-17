When synth makers and micromobility combine, a new electric moped is born

Teenage Engineering has put its unique stamp on budget and high-end audio gear over the years, but has also ventured outside of its box on occasion. The latest example of that is an electric moped/scooter called the epa-1, developed with fellow Swedes Vässla Micromobility.

"I have always liked products that are a bit special," said Vässla's Mikael Andersson, who – along with Paul Frankenius – acquired the company's bankruptcy assets in March of last year. "Maybe a little smarter, more stylish, or just a bit more fun to use. So when I took over Vässla, I naturally wanted to do something very special.

"But I needed help. And I knew right away where from. I have followed Teenage Engineering for years and am really impressed by how they constantly think innovatively, and develop and design completely unique products. Everything from small synths and speakers to, well, all sorts of things. So I called them up."

"Hey, shall we build a moped together?" Vässla's Mikael Andersson (right) asks Teenage Engineering. "Well, that sounds fun," comes the reply Vässla Micromobility

And so began a collaborative effort to design and build an electric moped (or sit-down scooter). The team took a trip to China to check out what already existed in the space, and discovered a factory willing to take ideas from a bunch of drawings and build something new from scratch.

"We tested new ideas, took the moped apart, rebuilt it several times, tested new ideas again, developed our own parts and our own feel," added Andersson. "In the end, we had our own model." The collaboration named its creation the epa-1 – which stands for En Passer Alla, meaning 'One Fits All.'

Production began in January, and the first batch arrived in Sweden a couple of months later, followed by the journey to certification. Now the "new Vässlan" is ready to roll, and thanks to additional design tweaks, can now be personalized and modified courtesy of multiple reinforced mounts, so that each rides with its own unique vibe.

The epa-1 is designed to be modified and customized Vässla Micromobility

The epa-1 rides with a 2,600-W hub motor for those who want to reach 45 km/h (28 mph) and have the appropriate license. Or you could opt for 1,000 watts for up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the potential to ride without a permit in some regions, as well as rolling down bicycle paths if local regulations allow it. Either way you get 140 Nm of torque (103 lb.ft) and three drive modes to choose from.

The blocky but removable LiFePO4 battery pack that sits under the padded seat and can be had in two flavors. An 1,800-Wh version is reckoned good for up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of per-charge riding, while the 3,000-Wh pack bumps that to 100 km (62 miles) or more.

Rounding out the key specs is a dual-beam LED headlight plus brake light and turn signaling, there's a built-in alarm system that's activated via NFC or remote, and a rear wheel that locks automatically when the sirens go off as an opportunist tries to make off the the ride. Parking stability shapes up with a double-leg kickstand under the battery bay. The e-moped weighs in at 60 kg (132 lb) sans battery, and is rated to haul up to 150 kg (330 lb) – including rider, battery pack, passenger and cargo.

The epa-1 can be configured with a 2.6-kW hub motor for scooting around the city at up to 45 km/h Vässla Micromobility

An all black epa-1 is available to order now for SEK 19,990 (about US$2,100, though US availability hasn't been confirmed). More color options will be added later this month for the same asking price. Accessories like a front rack, passenger seating, helmet box and bike lock can also be had.

For info, Vässla was founded in 2017 by Rickard Bröms and subsequently launched electric scoots, ebikes and speed pedelecs. The company grew rapidly and eventually built a team of 60 employees, but financial problems set in and despite radical restructuring, the Swedish courts declared the company bankrupt early last year. The assets were soon acquired by Andersson and Paul Frankenius, and a new chapter for the brand began.

Source: Vässla Micromobility