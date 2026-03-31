4G-connected earbuds use AI to generate meeting notes

Budget smartwatch maker Mobvoi has launched the TicNote Pods, which combine wireless earbuds with 4G connectivity and AI transcribing capabilities, aiming to turn everyday conversations into fully indexed, searchable notes and tasks.

Wireless earbuds have evolved considerably beyond simple audio playback, with features like voice assistants and health tracking adding to their capabilities. For the most part, though, they’re still built around listening and calls. Mobvoi is working toward pushing the category in a slightly different direction with its TicNote Pods: a pair of earbuds designed to capture and process spoken information.

The company describes them as the world’s first 4G-connected AI note-taking earbuds: a narrow but telling distinction that highlights its focus on standalone use. AI note-taking apps and devices already exist, as do those that can do so by pairing with headphones. Mobvoi is combining these functions.

In case mode, TicNote Pods can record in-person meetings from several meters away, capturing conversations for transcription and analysis Mobvoi

The TicNote Pods aim to serve as a hands-free tool for meetings, lectures, interviews, and other everyday scenarios where information is easy to miss or that you might like to refer back to in the future.

A key aspect of the design is the way they capture conversations. Instead of relying on a single audio source, the system records both environmental sound and in-ear audio from calls or meetings. This is split across two modes: the earbuds handle calls and online meetings, while the charging case records in-person conversations up to several meters away.

Once captured, recordings are automatically transcribed, along with speakers labeled, summaries created, and action items generated in the cloud. Built-in 4G connectivity means that uploads can happen directly without a phone, helping keep things complete and synchronized at all times.

Battery life is rated at up to five hours of continuous recording, extending further to around 25 hours with the case, or 40 hours for audio playback Mobvoi

Powered by Shadow AI 2.0 and the TicNote Cloud platform, the system uses those basic transcripts to generate presentation-ready slide decks or structured documents, while allowing you to edit and collaborate directly with the AI.

Support for more than 100 languages broadens the Pods’ appeal for global teams. It’s an ambitious step forward from passive note-taking, and depending on how reliable the AI-generated outputs prove to be, it could be a very useful tool for everyday use.

On the hardware side, the TicNote Pods use an open-ear format and weigh around 7 g (0.25 oz) each, with a titanium frame and silicone hooks made for long-term comfort. Audio features include ENC and AEC noise cancelling, along with Bluetooth 6.0 support. Battery life is rated at up to five hours of continuous recording, extending further to around 25 hours with the case, or 40 hours for audio playback. The earbuds also have 32 GB of onboard storage in addition to cloud storage, and this works alongside automatic switching between 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

TicNote Pods come in Navy Blue and Pearl White color options, with both earbuds and charging case designed for standalone recording and cloud-connected note capture Mobvoi

The 4G version of the TicNote Pods is slated to launch at US$299, with a Wi-Fi model on the way and expected to launch at $249. At this price point, the Pods sit somewhere between wireless earbuds, voice recorders, and AI note-taking tools. If you’re likely to use more than 600 minutes per month of the transcription feature, then you’ll need to opt into the company’s subscription model, costing between $119 and $299 per year.

Ultimately, its success will hinge on its transcription accuracy, privacy trust, and day-to-day usability. If it checks all these boxes, it may well end up pushing earbuds into a more active productivity role.

Product page: TicNote Pods