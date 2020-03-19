Xbox Series X vs. PlayStation 5

This week, the next generation of games finally came into better focus, as both Microsoft and Sony held press events detailing their new consoles. So how well do they stack up against each other? New Atlas compares the specs and features of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

Generally speaking, the Xbox Series X has a slightly more powerful GPU, while the PS5 has a faster solid state drive (SSD). But the race is very close and those numbers don’t tell the whole story. In the end, the real differences will probably come down to services and exclusive games.

Specs

Release date

XSX/PS5: 2020 Holiday season

Price

XSX/PS5: Unknown

Disc slot

XSX/PS5: Play UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

CPU

XSX: Custom AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 cores @ 3.8 GHz

PS5: Custom AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 cores @ 3.5 GHz

GPU

XSX: Custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2, 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

PS5: Custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2, 10.3 TFLOPS, 36 CUs @ 2.23 GHz

Storage

XSX: 1 TB SSD, 2.4 GB/s raw read speed

PS5: 825 GB SSD, 5 GB/s raw read speed

RAM

XSX/PS5: 16 GB GDDR6 RAM

Connection

XSX/PS5: HDMI 2.1

Resolution

XSX/PS5: 8K, 4K, Full HD, HD

Frame rate

XSX/PS5: up to 120 fps

Backwards compatibility

XSX: All previous generations of Xbox games, all Xbox One accessories

PS5: About 100 PS4 games (at launch), PSVR headset and controllers

Games

Both consoles



The Lord of The Rings: Gollum

Gods and Monsters

Outriders

Watch Dogs: Legion

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Xbox Series X



Halo Infinite

Gears 5

Cyberpunk 2077

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

PS5



Godfall

Microsoft's Xbox Series X Microsoft

Other features

SSD

Using SSDs (solid state drives) means both consoles are able to drastically cut loading times and duplicated data.

On paper the Xbox has the larger storage capacity, while the PlayStation has the faster raw read speed. But there might be caveats that close both gaps. The PS5’s 825 GB capacity is a strange number that leads us to suspect that it might be a 1 TB drive – Sony could just be reporting the capacity available to the user after system software is installed. In that case, the Xbox Series X would have a similar drop in usable space.

As for read speeds, the raw numbers suggest the PS5 is more than twice as fast as the Xbox Series X. But the Xbox can process compressed data at up to 4.8 GB/s, which brings it almost up to the PS5’s 5 GB/s. Then again, Sony hasn’t specified a compressed data speed, so it may yet jump ahead again.

Storage space in both consoles can be expanded too. The Xbox Series X uses a special 1 TB Storage Expansion Card, produced by Seagate and available at launch. Meanwhile, the PS5 will be expandable via third-party SSDs – but these need to be certified by Sony, and there aren't expected to be any available on day one. In the long run, though, Sony's approach should give users more options.

Another way Sony is taking advantage of the SSD is by allowing users to only install certain parts of games, for example, just the single player portion.

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

The GPUs in both consoles enable ray tracing. This rendering technique precisely tracks the path of light as it moves through an environment, creating realistic lighting, reflections, transparency and shadows.

3D audio

The same ray tracing concept has been applied to audio, allowing sound waves to be tracked as they pass through and bounce off of objects. Microsoft simply calls it audio ray tracing, while Sony dubs it Tempest 3D AudioTech.

Loading

The Xbox Series X has a Quick Resume feature that allows several games to be suspended at once. That means players can jump straight back in without so much as a loading screen.

The PS5 has a new user interface system that displays individual missions and modes from multiple games on the main menu, so players can jump straight into that activity without booting the game up first.

Game subscriptions

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Games Pass subscription service will continue on Series X, giving players access to 100 games (and growing) for a monthly or yearly fee.

Sony will most likely continue its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services, or replace them with something similar, but has yet to confirm details.

Smart Delivery

The Smart Delivery feature on the Xbox Series X means that buying a game on either Xbox Series X or Xbox One automatically gets you the other version for free.

Game streaming

The Xbox Series X features a cloud streaming service called Project xCloud, but no solid details have been released yet. Sony already has the aforementioned PlayStation Now game streaming service for PS4, but it's unconfirmed whether this or something similar will make an appearance on PS5 – although it's likely.

The Xbox Series X controller Microsoft

Controller improvements

The PS5 controller will have an advanced haptic feedback system that is capable of reproducing different sensations, such as car crashes, running through mud, and sports tackles. The triggers also have adaptive resistance, so that actions like drawing a bow feel different to firing a gun.

The Xbox Series X controller has a new Share button to instantly save and share screenshots and video clips to social media (that said, this is something that’s been on the PS4 and even Nintendo Switch since the beginning). There’s also a new hybrid D-pad and tactile dots on triggers for grip.