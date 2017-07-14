Some car manufacturers use motor shows to launch their cars, and some favour intimate events full of influencers and celebrities who can drum up some #hype. Jaguar decided to take a different approach for the E-Pace, which was launched – literally – with the world's longest barrel roll for a production vehicle.

Although it's the smallest SUV in the Jaguar lineup, there was nothing small about the jump performed by the E-Pace to claim a Guinness World Record. The gap between takeoff and landing was a whopping 15.3 m (50 ft) and the car performed a 270-degree barrel roll in the air as it covered that distance. Suffice to say, the footage is seriously impressive.

"As far as I am aware no production car has ever cleanly completed a bona-fide barrel roll and therefore it has always been an ambition of mine to perform one ever since I was a boy," says driver Terry Grant. "After driving the Jaguar F-Pace in the record-breaking loop-the-loop, it has been amazing to help launch the next chapter of the Pace family in an even more dramatic dynamic feat."



You can check out the video below, and stay tuned for our full E-Pace wrap up.



Source: Jaguar