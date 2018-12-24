Advertising is at best seen as a necessary evil, but there's no doubt that it all gets a bit overwhelming at times. Sadly ad-blockers don't work in the real world, but the next best thing might be the IRL Glasses. Inspired by the 80s sci-fi/horror classic They Live!, the IRL Glasses are polarized in a way that makes LCD and LED screens appear blank, so The Man can't tell you what to wear or drink or think. The specs don't block OLED or AMOLED yet, though, which is what the majority of digital billboards use, but if nothing else they work fine as a pair of 80s-chic sunglasses.