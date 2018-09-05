The reason for the rather unique and ingenious sales strategy is that the Muira was purchased new by Sir Roderick David Stewart, better known as rock star Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with 100 million record sales to his credit. Rod liked blondes and Lamborghinis, owning several at different times. That's a picture taken during Rod's ownership of this car, along with another of his Lamborghinis and his girlfriend at the time, model Dee Harrington. Just for the record, Rod's former Lamborghini took out Class L of the concours (Supercars of the 1970s) and also took out the the special "The Most Iconic Car" prize.