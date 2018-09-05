Two classics half a century apart in age. At left is Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Short Chassis Spider with coachwork by Giuseppe Figoni, who would later team up with Ovidio Falaschi for one of the most famous coachbuilding companies of all time. Just how fast this eight cylinder DOHC and supercharged 2300cc car Alfa was in its day can be seen from the racing results it achieved, with 8Cs winning Le Mans in 1931, 1932, 1933 and 1934, and the Mille Miglia in 1932, 1933 and 1934. At right is one of the six Ferrari 288 GTO prototypes built in 1983. Apart from being arguably the fastest road car in the world for a period, this particular car was gifted by Enzo Ferrari to Marco Piccinini, the Ferrari F1 team manager and Director of Ferrari Motorsport. Piccinini owned the car until it was acquired by the current owner, Tom Hartley Junior, in 2017.