If Mecum's description is accurate, this enchanting construction should be a national treasure, because there's almost certainly not a certified petrolhead out there that didn't construct their own soap box derby racer as a child. We reached out to Mecum but it could provide no information on the car. We did manage to work out though, that there was no Dayton Ohio Grand National Champion Soap Box Derby in 1939 because the championship was moved to Akron in 1935. We also tracked down a pic of the winner of the 1939 Grand National Champion Soap Box Derby Car, and this is not it. If you check out the images in the auction description though, you'll see this soap box car is of exceptional design and construction, and could plausibly have been a winner at some other major event. Do your research, and maybe this is a priceless national treasure.