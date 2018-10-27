Nissan's Z dynasty sold in great numbers, with 520,000 of the original 240Z sold around the world, the first sportscar to sell in such numbers. The ultimate production variant of the Fairlady Z is the 432 which uses the drivetrain from the third generation Skyline 2000GT-R. The 160 hp 4-valve DOHC six is named "432" for its 4 valves, 3 carburetors, and 2 camshafts. Only 420 were built and they were all originally sold in Japan where they are closely held and hence rarely get to auction. The record for a Fairlady Z 432 is $253,000 (RM-Sothebys | Amelia Island, 2015) with another 1970 model selling for $170,500 (RM-Sothebys | Amelia Island, 2017). Original 240Z models are now topping $60,000, so while the 432 was twice the cost of a standard model when they were new, that ratio is now more like four-to-one.