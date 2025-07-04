This Californian 1,200-hp monster looks like no other hypercar you've ever seen

I'm oversimplifying, but a lot of the latest hypercars feature similarly sharp, angular, and futuristic designs that sort of blend into each other. Canadian twins Nikita and Iliya Bridan decided to go another way with their wicked limited-edition creation, the Oilstainlab HF-11.

This driver-focused hypercar has been in the works for a couple of years now, with a retro Porsche-esque front end and a Le Mans racecar-style body that makes for an eye-catching combination you won't forget in a hurry.

It made waves by offering up a unique option of either a flat-six ICE engine putting out 600hp, or an electric powertrain designed to make 800 hp – while keeping the weight down to around 2,000 lb (907 kg) for a spirited ride. Crazily enough, you can even get both powertrains, and swap the subframe to go from ICE to electric or vice versa in your own garage.

The HF-11's wide stance and classic headlights make for quite a staredown Oilstainlab

The duo has now unveiled the pre-production version of the rear-wheel drive HF-11, which you see above and in more photos in the post below, in a bold shade called Negroni Orange. And if you need even more speed, you can opt for more firepower under the hood.

The gas version can be outfitted with either a 4.6-liter 600 hp mill or a beastly 5.0-liter engine good for 1,200 hp and a gut-punching 12,000 RPM. The latter can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed ‘quick shift’ sequential transmission, and a limited-slip differential to put down all that power more effectively.

Feast your eyes on the exposed powertrain at the rear, the swing-up doors, and that stunning spoiler Oilstainlab

If you'd rather go the EV route, you can expect 800 hp, a large 80-kWh battery, and a six-speed manual shifter that should give you a bit of an analog driving experience. Top Gear notes that the company has a working prototype of the electric version which will be a bit heavier at about 2,100 lb (953 kg), and both cars should be able to go from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in about three seconds.

Those knobs are just begging to be fiddled with Oilstainlab

The HF-11's low weight is credited to its carbon fiber monocoque build. It's fitted with suspension kit from Ohlins, enormous 394-mm and 390-mm brake discs in the front and rear respectively, and several bits of aerodynamic bodywork that should allow for nearly 1,300 lb (589kg) of downforce at 150 mph (240 km/h).

An array of aerodynamic design elements make for almost 1,300 lb of downforce at 150 mph Oilstainlab

The interiors are especially droolworthy, with distinctive design elements all throughout the highly customizable cabin. A floating five-gauge instrument cluster mounted on spokes, ostentatious physical switches, a leather strap to hold your helmet in place in the door well, and a stunning frame for the manual shifter. Everything looks thoughtfully finished, with chamfered edges and complementary materials. There are other cars out there that go further in terms of luxury equipment, carbon fiber bits, and mood lighting, but this feels special with a design language all its own.

The interiors are already gorgeous – just look at that floating gauge cluster – but you can customize them as much as you like Oilstainlab

As of this May, about half of the 25 HF-11 units that will be made have already been spoken for. If you're keen to get in line for one of the rest, prepare to shell out at least US$1.85 million for the base model.

Source: Oilstainlab / Top Gear