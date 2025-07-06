BMW's reimagined i3 electric is coming for the Tesla Model 3

BMW is working on introducing a new 3 Series that will include a standalone electric vehicle called the i3, alongside the standard ICE and plug-in hybrid models. And unlike the oddball carbon-fiber hatchback that was once known by that name, the next-generation electric i3 is set to be an out-and-out sedan.

It will be built on the long-awaited Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform, and is slated to go into production at the automaker's Munich facility in July 2026, paving the way for an early 2027 debut.

The 2027 BMW i3, code-named NA0, will be built with the company's latest motor and battery technology. The sedan will be available in a number of trim levels, including the performance flagship i3 M60 xDrive, as well as the i3 20, i3 40, i3 40 xDrive, i3 50, and i3 50 xDrive. All of this suggests that BMW might just be gearing up to capture a sizable portion of the premium electric sedan market, potentially coming for the Tesla Model 3.

The new i3 electric will be built on the long-awaited Neue Klasse EV platform BMW

This information comes from the highly reliable Bimmerpost forum, and interestingly, the production schedules, along with anticipated grades and options for the i3 and iM3, tie in with what BMW has previously revealed.

Out of all the trims, it is the i3 M60 xDrive, which is expected to go toe to toe with the Tesla Model 3 Performance. It will likely produce up to 630 horsepower, significantly more than the 510 horsepower of the Model 3 Performance, but like the Tesla model, the new vehicle will feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems. Targeting Tesla's rear-wheel-drive and Long Range all-wheel-drive models, lower trims like the i3 40 and i3 50 will likely be better suited for more efficient daily driving.

Speaking of which, out goes the Gen5 tech stack, with BMW's Gen6 battery likely coming in on the sedan, providing higher efficiency and power density. It makes use of cylindrical cells, surpassing the existing Gen5 pouch cells in energy density by 20%, increasing range by 25% while lowering weight and cooling requirements. With a range of 560 miles (900 km) according to the WLTP cycle, the i3 50 will likely outperform the 360-mile (580-km) WLTP range of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

In contrast, Tesla employs a combination of NCA/NMC (for Performance and Long Range) and LFP (for base models) battery chemistries. Although Tesla's efficiency in the real world is still remarkable, BMW's Gen6 packs look like they could be the benchmark for premium EVs in 2027.

BMW's Gen6 battery is likely coming in on the sedan, providing higher efficiency and power density BMW

As for charging up, you'd be able to add up to 217 miles (350 km) of WLTP range in just 10 minutes thanks to support for 300–400-kW DC fast charging. Compare that to the Tesla Model 3, which, under ideal circumstances, can juice up by about 175 miles (280 km) in a 15-minute stop, owing to a maximum capacity of 250 kW on its network of Superchargers. Now that is a big, big difference.

Compatibility with Tesla's Supercharger-Netz is more or less guaranteed by BMW's adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector for its Neue Klasse cars, including the i3. This levels the playing field, giving EV users more freedom and access to more than 12,000 Supercharger stations nationwide in addition to other public charging choices.

The electric sedan will be available in a number of trim levels, including the performance flagship i3 M60 xDrive, as well as the i3 20, i3 40, i3 40 xDrive, i3 50, and i3 50 xDrive BMW

Now, most importantly, what’s it going to cost? Based on current i3 models, I can see the i3 being priced competitively in the premium sedan segment, likely starting around US$50,000 based on current i3 models. That’s just me speculating though. But if that happens to be the case, it might draw Tesla customers looking for German engineering and a longer range. The appeal of EVs may further increase with regulatory developments that encourage their adoption, such as $7,500 in US tax credits.

But that's not to say BMW is in the clear. There's still a lot of work to be done. The standard set by Tesla's software ecosystem, which includes autonomous driving capabilities and over-the-air updates, is bar none. BMW would need to provide a well-designed user interface and cutting-edge driver-assistance technologies to compete. And of course, the car has to be priced right too.

Via Bimmerpost