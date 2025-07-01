Review: 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV bodes well for GM’s electrified future

The Chevrolet Blazer has been through more reboots than Peter Parker. This time around, though, it may have stuck the three-point landing. Which is good news for GM’s future.



The future of General Motors’ electric vehicles rests heavily on the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox EV twins. The Blazer EV’s launch in 2024, however, was not very promising. Software issues in particular were nearly sales killers, crippling the new EV’s consumer interest. A stop-sale and other recalls for some pretty serious issues didn’t bode well either.

When the Equinox EV launched, it helped mitigate some of that disaster by showing that the platform had promise and held some consumer interest. I certainly liked it once it hit my driveway in early 2025.

Range on the 2025 Blazer EV goes from around 288 miles per charge to over 300, depending on trim and options Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2025 Blazer EV is similarly likable. The growing pains are mostly gone, with a stable platform; which comes thanks to GM spending some Tony Stark levels of money addressing the original debacle.

The Blazer EV is certainly appealing on approach. The strong lines, aggressive stance, and clear Camaro heritage that marks the design of both the internal combustion and electric models are photogenic plusses. Like the Equinox, however, the Blazer’s electric version has little to do with its ICE version. They are very different vehicles in terms of size, underpinnings, and overall target market demographics. The Blazer EV is larger, more expensive, and more premium in its design by comparison.

The 2025 Blazer EV is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle by design, with the lower trim level options being RWD by default. Trim levels can change range lengths and power output options, though, and adding all-wheel drive boosts power output further. The base model LT trim has 288 horsepower (212 kW), while the top-trim Super Sport (SS) boasts 557 hp (410 kW). The 0-60-mph (0-97-km/h) sprint time more than halves between that base option and the SS as well.

The RS RWD trim level has the best range of the trim lineup at 324 miles (521 km) per charge (EPA estimates). Even that base-level offering has DC fast charging at up to 190 kW, delivering roughly 80 miles (130 km) in about 10-12 minutes of charging. That’s pretty good. Assuming you can find that kind of fast charger anywhere. In the real world, my Blazer SS tester had about 260-ish miles (418 km) of range per charge (the performance model is significantly less efficient). On my home charger, it took a full 41 amps (max output from my wall) up to 88% charge before dropping to keep the batteries cool. This shows that charge times for the Blazer EV are a little ahead of average.

Inside, the 2025 Blazer EV has a spacious cabin with nice materials throughout. Round air vents and toggle switches keep the Camaro theme running and most of the experience feels pretty premium: slightly better, but not luxurious. The large 17.7-inch infotainment screen dominates the dash and has a snappy return with a crisp look. But if you’re hoping to connect via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay ... well, Chevrolet is still hopeful that its own app will catch on.

The interface is Google-based and you don’t need to be a tech nerd to pick up on that. The big G is everywhere throughout the system. A good thing as the myChevrolet app is not all that useful outside of remotely pre-conditioning or locking/unlocking the car. Definitely do not use its in-built navigation. It’s not inaccurate, it’s just late. You’ll find out when the turn is right about the time you’re passing it. An embarrassment for something you have to pay a subscription for.

Back seats in the Blazer EV are good sized and will accommodate two adults easily – three when necessary. Cargo space is also versatile, well-designed, and useful. All are commensurate with the size of the vehicle and comparable to its peers.

Aside from its looks, the best thing about the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV is driving it. It drives like a midsize sport sedan, with light and accurate steering and a lot of road feel without the jarring edge. The Blazer EV SS is easily comparable to the Mach-E GT in terms of road appeal – and the Mustang Mach-E GT is one of my favorite sport-centric electrics.

The Blazer EV is larger and more premium level than the gasoline-powered version Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Blazer has gone through a lot of changes since the name first appeared on some sport utilities back in the day. This franchise has seen some ups and downs, good and bad entries, and not very imaginative repeats of itself. But like Peter Parker, it occasionally tells its story with more than just catchphrases and repeated cliches. This time, quirky as it may be, it’s a little better than likeable.

And that, frankly, is a bigger win than it sounds. A win that hopefully bodes well for GM’s electric future.

