Review: 2025 Chevrolet Equinox and Equinox EV aren't as similar as you might think

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox comes in two basic flavors: gasoline-powered and battery electric. The two are not mechanically related, but their naming means consumers see them as the same. And so I drove them both.



At a glance

The Equinox gas and Equinox EV are two very different vehicles

Both are brand new models in very important segments for General Motors

Right-sized gas engine is hampered by a CVT

Motor is just about right, but has little zip

All-wheel drive is highly recommended for either powertrain

The chief difference, other than powertrain, between the Equinox gas and electric is in size. The design of the EV is clearly different and more Camaro-like by comparison.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox gasoline model has a squared nose and SUV shape Chevrolet

Chevrolet Equinox gasoline version

Redesigned for the 2025 model year, the Equinox in its gasoline model is more SUV-shaped with a flatter nose, more squared body shape, and a rugged stance. The interior gains from the new shape, getting more room and better fitment.

Powering the Equinox is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower (129 kW). This pairs to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with front-wheel drive. Swapping to the all-wheel drive option changes the transmission to an eight-speed geared automatic.

The 2025 Equinox Activ model I drove was AWD-equipped with the geared transmission. A short test drive of the CVT model showed that the gearing makes a huge difference in livability for this crossover. Where the CVT struggles to show any kind of confidence in speed uptake, merging, or passing, the eight-speed had no issues. While not sporty, the gearing did provide confidence and turbo lag mitigation.

Inside the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox gasoline model is a spacious interior with an upscale feel Chevrolet

Inside, the Equinox is nicely equipped for the price tag. Most buyers will be looking in the US$35,000 range, and the interior is quite upscale given that price point. A large digital instrument display and matching infotainment touchscreen include a host of great technology. Wireless CarPlay and Auto, 5G Wi-Fi availability, programmable teen driver settings, and a lot of safety and driver convenience items are included. The audio system leaves a lot to be desired, though, and you have to move past the $30,000 base model to get some niceties like roof rails and dual-zone climate.

The amount of space inside the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is pretty surprising. Cargo room is plentiful and seating is well-done for four. A fifth person, sitting center in the back seat, is manageable enough for short trips. Our three teenagers fit in the back row without too much elbowing.

All in all, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox in its gasoline model is a great value. Fuel economy is estimated at 26 mpg combined (9 l/100km) in the AWD model.

"Sleek" and "sporty" are words that fit the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV's styling Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Transposed against the Equinox gas model is the new electric version. It's based on the same platform as the Blazer EV, and shares much with it ... much more than it does with the largely unrelated gasoline SUV with which it shares a name.

The Equinox EV comes in front-wheel and all-wheel drive models. The former has 220 horsepower (162 kW) while the latter has 300 (221 kW). There are two trim levels for the Equinox EV, with the base LT model starting at $35,000. But that model is pretty bare bones, and most buyers are likely to add convenience and tech packages on top of that price. The RS model, which is roughly $10,000 more, includes most of the desirable bells and whistles plus some sportier styling upgrades.

With either choice, the Equinox EV can be either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It’s quick on the uptake, but not speedy or exciting like some others with a sportier bent. It’s comfortable and well balanced, though, with a lot of drive appeal for everyday going.

Range in the 2025 Equinox EV is estimated at 356 miles (573 km) per charge in FWD and a little less in AWD. Efficiency is pretty good at about 28 kWh per 100 miles (161 km) of driving. Standard 240V charging sits at up to 11.5 kW, and fast charging at up to 150 kW. My testing showed that it will take that at-home maximum most of the time, but fast charging at public chargers was more hit-and-miss and is often dependent on charging station. This is the norm with most EVs I have driven.

Cargo space in the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV is limited by the high floor and fastback wagon styling Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Equinox EV is nicely appointed with a good interior. It’s not fancy, but it’s not cheap either. Seating is for up to five, but getting three across the rear is rather tight. Cargo space is also somewhat limited due to the lower roofline and the higher floor of the EV model versus its gasoline counterpart. It’s good enough for most people, but don’t plan on hauling a giant-screen TV or more than one tuba.

Price-wise, the Equinox EV is one of the better values on the market compared to other battery electric options. That and its sleek looks are its best selling points.

Product pages: 2025 Chevrolet Equinox , 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

