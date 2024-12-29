© 2025 New Atlas
Tall, tiny, round and revolving: 2024's top 10 architectural oddities

By Adam Williams
December 29, 2024
New Atlas reflects on the year's most extraordinary and unsual architecture projects
This year has produced more than its fair share of unique and outlandish architecture. From a sail-shaped skyscraper to a revolving house, here's our pick of the top 10 architectural oddities of 2024.

Our look at 2024's most unusual architecture includes everything from eye-catching ideas to cutting-edge engineering wonders, so the term oddities shouldn't be taken as disparaging.

The projects in our selection below are presented in no particular order, and hail from all over the world. They are also a mixture of project proposals and completed builds.

Read on then for a look at 2024's top 10 architectural oddities.

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

