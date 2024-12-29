Tall, tiny, round and revolving: 2024's top 10 architectural oddities
This year has produced more than its fair share of unique and outlandish architecture. From a sail-shaped skyscraper to a revolving house, here's our pick of the top 10 architectural oddities of 2024.
Our look at 2024's most unusual architecture includes everything from eye-catching ideas to cutting-edge engineering wonders, so the term oddities shouldn't be taken as disparaging.
The projects in our selection below are presented in no particular order, and hail from all over the world. They are also a mixture of project proposals and completed builds.
Read on then for a look at 2024's top 10 architectural oddities.
October 22, 2024To explore how decommissioned wind turbines can be repurposed, energy company Vattenfall is building a tiny house in a nacelle. It's as adorable as you'd expect, and comes with a host of amenities in a cozy space you'd be happy to call home.
January 26, 2024UNStudio has revealed plans to build the world's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel in Seoul, South Korea. The unusual structure will take the form of two intersecting rings, with pods revolving around them to offer superb views of the area.
October 15, 2024The team behind the Sphere, the Las Vegas building that boasts bragging rights as the world's largest spherical building and hosts the world's largest LED display on its exterior, has revealed plans to create a second version in the Middle East.
December 01, 2024Nobody could accuse NOA and Atelier4 of playing it safe with the Puzzle Tirana tower. Envisioned as a vertical village, this extraordinary building's exterior will be formed from stacked house shapes.
March 01, 2024The Lighthouse is a revolutionary take on residential design that can continuously rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing its owner to enjoy a view that constantly alternates between lush landscape and sunny beachfront.
March 12, 2024Over the years, we've seen architects create stadiums that take all sorts of unlikely forms. This upcoming ballpark by BIG might top them all, however, with its unusual curving metallic exterior likened by the firm to a "spherical armadillo."
December 13, 2024This strange-looking portable structure looks a little like a stripped-down tiny house, but is actually a movable child's room. Named Roma's bedroom, it was constructed using leftover building materials and features a loft-based sleeping area.
November 24, 2024OODA continues to make its mark on Tirana, Albania, with yet another eye-catching project. Named Ndarja, it's envisioned as a square high-rise building that has been pulled apart to create a pair of towers.
May 01, 2024Aston Martin's first completed real estate project wouldn't look out of place as a villain's lair in a Bond movie. The extraordinary skyscraper takes the form of a huge glass sail and rises to a height of 249 m above the Miami coastline.
October 23, 2024Saudi Arabia is currently busy constructing yet another amazing skyscraper, named the Mukaab. Taking the form of a supertall cube, new information has been released that details the build progress so far and the sheer scale of the project.
