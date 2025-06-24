Futuristic starchitect-designed city will rise out of the Arabian desert

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been commissioned to design an entire new city in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The Khalid Bin Sultan City will transform the hot desert-like landscape with a large oasis-like park at its center.

The Khalid Bin Sultan City is being developed by BEEAH and will be located near its eye-catching headquarters that ZHA previously created. The sand dune-like form of that building also partly inspires the overall appearance of the city, with recognizably ZHA-designed curving buildings and fluid facades.

"ZHA's design continues the philosophies embedded with the architecture of the renowned headquarters building, drawing inspiration from the fluid forms of wind-swept desert dunes to define a multi-centered urban network with seven distinct residential neighborhoods interconnected by sheltered walkways and vibrant streetscapes," explains the firm.

"At the heart of the development lies a two-kilometer [1.24 mile]-long, shaded linear oasis that weaves through the city. The width of this park varies as its borders extend in some areas to create a series of distinct pockets enveloped by nature for diverse activities, fostering a unique sense of place at every turn."

The Khalid Bin Sultan City will feature a pedestrian-focused layout with lots of greenery and water features Tegmark

Some fundamental details, such as its eventual size and population are still lacking at the moment, but we do know that the development's seven neighborhoods will be arranged around public spaces and include housing, offices, retail spaces, places of worship, and everything else required to make a city rise out of the desert. Renders show green roofs, as well as lots of local plants and trees, plus water features, to try and help take the sting out of the desert heat.

It will also be focused around walkability and public transport. At least some power will come from renewable energy systems, plus there will be recycled water used for irrigation.

The project follows efforts from fellow emirate Dubai to transform its city into a walkable one, while nearby Saudi Arabia is even more ambitious with its incredible building spree, including the JEC Tower and the Line.

We've no word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects