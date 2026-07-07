Stunning Badlands rammed-earth library harmonizes with topography

America's 250th anniversary not only celebrated the country's independence over the weekend, but also saw the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) in western North Dakota. The project is both a fitting tribute to the nation's 26th president and a masterclass in sustainable architecture.

Situated on a butte at the gateway to the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the 96,000-sq-ft (8,918-sq-m) library and museum structure practically blends into the rugged landscape. Indeed, it features two long interior volumes with an enormous rolling roof that connects to the prairies.

The TRPL was designed by Oslo-based firm Snøhetta, which aimed to capture President Roosevelt's connection to nature. During his term in office, he placed 230 million acres of land under federal protection and created five national parks. The team's vision for siting the building into the butte rather than on top of it helped Snøhetta land the architecture and landscape design project.

The roof connects two long interior spaces, is planted with native species, and is entirely walkable Snøhetta

Visitors can walk the length of the 121,000-sq-ft (11,241-sq-m) green roof that's planted with species native to the area, enjoy captivating views of the national park. You can even stargaze there at night.

Steel structures outline the skylights up on the 120,000 sq ft green roof Snøhetta

The library sits on a 93-acre (37.6-hectare) campus, along with a 0.6-mile (0.96-km) boardwalk, and outdoor classrooms and sky pavilions. In addition to 40,000-sq-ft (3,716-sq-m) of exhibition space, there's a 300-seat auditorium, and a spacious covered porch overlooking the valleys beyond.

The two indoor spaces are connected by a central breezeway that's open to the elements. They feature a mass timber structural system, rammed-earth walls made from locally sourced soil, a custom-formulated low-carbon concrete, and airy interiors with exposed steel, mass timber, and gypsum walls. Skylights built into the ceiling's hexagonal grid illuminate the interior pathways.

Angular skylights illuminate the rammed earth walls and pathways inside the library Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Beyond blending into the surrounding landforms, Snøhetta designed TRPL with a goal of meeting demanding sustainability certifications. The extensive use of mass timber, reclaimed regional wood, and specially formulated concrete helped reduce its carbon footprint. Solar and geothermal sources deliver more clean energy than the library needs. And 100% of wastewater is recycled on-site. The aim is to operate as carbon-neutral.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library features a 0.6-mile-long boardwalk and plenty of walkways to navigate the 93-acre campus Snøhetta

As a presidential library, TRPL serves as "the central interpretive, scholarly, and public home for TR’s legacy," with many of his papers and artifacts brought together in one place. The exhibition space features numerous themed galleries that take visitors through Roosevelt’s life chronologically, deliver interactive experiences of chapters in his life with audiovisual storytelling, and present collections of the President's papers in a digital archive.

The project invites visitors to spend time both inside and around it all year round Snøhetta

In total, the project cost US$450 million. That includes the building, exhibits, campus, and operating endowment. TRPL expects up to 200,000 visitors a year when it's in full swing, and projects visitor spending to hit $24 million annually. With such a captivating space surrounded by the landscapes that helped shaped Roosevelt himself, it seems like it'll be well worth the trip for history buffs and nature enthusiasts alike. Check out TRPL on its own site.

Source: Snøhetta