Bolt-action ratcheting screwdriver stores six bits in its revolving magazine

Let's be honest … tools that are made to be gun-like are generally pretty childish. They can also be practical at the same time, however, which is where the rifle-inspired Dream Knight ratcheting screwdriver comes in.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Dream Knight is manufactured by Chinese tool company Cawom (or Cawomu, depending on where you look).

The gadget stores six included quarter-inch bits in its revolver-like magazine, any one of which can be pushed into its chuck via a spring-loaded bolt-action mechanism. Included are two sizes of flathead, two sizes of Phillips, one Torx and one hex.

Needless to say, users can also swap in third-party bits as they see fit.

An X-ray view of the Basic Version Cawom

Cawom is offering two versions of the Dream Knight: the smaller Basic Version and the larger Founder Plus Edition.

Measuring 143 mm long by 30 mm wide (5.63 by 1.18 in), the Basic features an aluminum alloy handle, a stainless steel magazine and chuck, and an included attachable T-handle arm for extra torque. Assuming the Basic reaches production, it can be yours for a pledge of US$65 – the planned retail price is $118.

The Founder Plus Edition has its own fold-out torque arm Cawom

The Founder Plus measures 160 mm long by 33 mm wide (6.3 by 1.29 in), and is made entirely of titanium alloy. And unlike the Basic, it has its own fold-out torque arm. It's available for a pledge of $99, planned retail $198.

Optional extras include a leather carrying case, a multifunctional extra-bit-storage ruler, and a set of extension sockets.

Source: Kickstarter

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