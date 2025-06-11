Revolver-like multitool may appeal to your inner Dirty Harry

Let's be honest, some people just like things that look like guns. As a result, we've seen revolver-inspired bike lights, camera bags and smartphone lenses. Now it's time to meet the mean-looking Ti-Spin MultiKit screwdriver/utility knife multitool.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the MultiKit is made almost entirely of CNC-milled Grade 5 titanium.

Its big selling feature is a revolver-like cylinder that spins and snicks along on precision bearings, just like the cylinder of a six-shooter. Instead of bullets, however, the MultiKit's cylinder stores six included S2 steel screwdriver bits in six magnetic slots. It does also accept third-party bits.

When it's time to do some screwdriving, you just pull the desired bit out of its slot, and stick it in a magnetic bit driver socket at the cylinder-end of the tool. At the other end is a retractable, replaceable stainless steel utility blade.

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 550 g (19 oz) Ti-Spin

The MultiKit additionally comes with a part that combines a bottle opener with an automotive window-glass-breaking stud. Potential backers should note, however, this component has to be swapped in place of the cylinder, which involves removing and reinstalling two screws.

So yes, you have to commit to opening that bottle or breaking that window.

Rounding out the MultiKit's standard features is a removable belt clip. Optional extras include a leather carrying case, a lanyard, and a full 12-piece bit set.

The MultiKit can be used with its bottle opener/glass breaker in place or with its cylinder in place, but not with both at the same time Ti-Spin

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$89 will get you a Ti-Spin MultiKit of your own. The planned retail price is $169.

And hey, if you just like the idea of a revolver-cylinder-like screwdriver and don't care about the other features, check out the $49 FixBoy.

Source: Kickstarter

