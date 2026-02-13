Battery-free tool combines functions of ratcheting screwdriver and socket set

Frustration during repair jobs often comes from not having the right tool or bit size at hand, or from the tool’s battery suddenly dying mid-task. These are the inconveniences that Hong Kong-based company FixBuddy set out to address with the FixBuddy Ratchet. The team describes it as “the ultimate everyday screwdriver” intended for DIY enthusiasts, engineers, and designers.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the FixBuddy is designed to handle most of the daily tasks you might come across: fixing electronics, assembling furniture, maintaining your vehicle, and all the typical small repairs around the house.

The tool itself measures 170 mm (6.69 in) in length, 35 mm (1.38 in) in diameter, and weighs 650 g (1.43 lb). The handle is made of high-strength aluminum alloy, which is durable yet lightweight. It comes with a large set of bits and accessories: six 75-mm extended bits that cover multiple screw types and sizes; 28 S2 steel bits, each marked with a specific color; and nine Cr-V steel sockets.

If this set still doesn’t cover all your needs, the FixBuddy is also compatible with standard bits and hex keys from other brands you may already own. The entire kit comes in a carrying case that weighs around 1,900 g (4.19 lb) and measures 190 x 150 x 46 mm (7.5 x 5.9 x 1.8 in).

One of the main design features is a 180° pivoting head. The angle can be adjusted manually and then locked firmly into place. Once secured, the tool reportedly remains stable and can handle high loads. According to the creators, this feature helps reduce wrist strain and makes the tool easy to use in tight or awkward spaces.

The FixBuddy features a standard ratcheting mechanism. When force is applied in the driving direction, torque tightens or loosens a fastener. When turned in the opposite direction, the mechanism spins freely, making it easy to reposition the handle. A built-in magnet inside the bit holder keeps interchangeable bits securely in place during use, helping prevent slips and holding screws steady.

Despite the growing popularity of compact electric tools, the FixBuddy Ratchet takes a fully manual approach – no batteries required, which eliminates the risk of running out of power in the middle of a job.

Early backers can get the full kit on Kickstarter for US$99 (planned retail: $179), and that includes the ratchet itself, 40+ interchangeable bits, and a carrying case. The creators also offer a three-year warranty covering any repairs and replacements plus lifetime repair support. If the campaign is successful, shipping to backers will start in May.

