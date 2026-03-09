© 2026 New Atlas
Around The Home

Mopping robovac locates stains around your home using UV rays

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 08, 2026
Mopping robovac locates stains around your home using UV rays
Shark says its latest robot vacuum is the first to use UV light to detect stains
Shark says its latest robot vacuum is the first to use UV light to detect stains
View 5 Images
Shark says its latest robot vacuum is the first to use UV light to detect stains
1/5
Shark says its latest robot vacuum is the first to use UV light to detect stains
Shark claims its new flagship robovac can spot hard-to-see stains (like pet urine) using UV lights, and get after them with a powerful self-cleaning mop
2/5
Shark claims its new flagship robovac can spot hard-to-see stains (like pet urine) using UV lights, and get after them with a powerful self-cleaning mop
Shark's NeverStuck tech helps the robovac lift over room thresholds and onto carpets, and avoid obstacles
3/5
Shark's NeverStuck tech helps the robovac lift over room thresholds and onto carpets, and avoid obstacles
The PowerDetect can empty itself and even clean and dry its mop pad when docked at its base station
4/5
The PowerDetect can empty itself and even clean and dry its mop pad when docked at its base station
The PowerDetect finds stains with its UV lights, uses AI to determine the best way to tackle them, and then shines those lights on the spot again to confirm the job's done
5/5
The PowerDetect finds stains with its UV lights, uses AI to determine the best way to tackle them, and then shines those lights on the spot again to confirm the job's done
View gallery - 5 images

While other robot vacuums are busy bumping into things around your home and making a racket, Shark's latest model is taking a different approach to cleaning up messes.

The affectionately named PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-In-1 Vac & Mop uses ultraviolet light and an RGB camera to detect stains, pet urine, and stuck-on muck that are hard to see. It gets to work with 'HyperSonic Mopping' to scrub it off a range of floor types. It then verifies it's done its job before heading off to find its next target.

This flagship model is equipped with a single roller brush for vacuuming, as well as a mop pad for scrubbing floors. Onboard AI helps it figure out the best way to go about cleaning up a mess it spots with its UV tech, be it liquid spills, dirt, hair, or crumbs.

Shark claims its new flagship robovac can spot hard-to-see stains (like pet urine) using UV lights, and get after them with a powerful self-cleaning mop
Shark claims its new flagship robovac can spot hard-to-see stains (like pet urine) using UV lights, and get after them with a powerful self-cleaning mop

Shark says this baby will handle dirt hiding in room edges and can lift itself over obstacles like raised thresholds. It uses an array of sensors, LiDAR, and cameras to find its way around your space and avoid obstacles – though it can only map a single floor. It'll also intelligently skip the mop pad when it only needs to vacuum up debris, so your floors stay dry all day.

Shark's NeverStuck tech helps the robovac lift over room thresholds and onto carpets, and avoid obstacles
Shark's NeverStuck tech helps the robovac lift over room thresholds and onto carpets, and avoid obstacles

The PowerDetect UV robovac can run for more than three hours on a single charge, and takes care of cleaning itself up. That includes self emptying debris into a washable bin that should hold up to a month's worth of crud, cleaning its own mop pad with hot water and drying it with hot air, and self-refilling with clean water from a tank inside its dock. A companion mobile app lets you schedule cleaning and switch between various modes, and buttons on the robovac's top panel let you run it without the need for said app or Wi-Fi connectivity.

The PowerDetect can empty itself and even clean and dry its mop pad when docked at its base station
The PowerDetect can empty itself and even clean and dry its mop pad when docked at its base station

Shark claims it's the first product of its kind to use UV light to spot stains. But as The Verge noted, there are other high-end robovacs with advanced dirt detection tech, like the Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai which is yet to arrive stateside, and the 'proactive light'-equipped Dreame X60 that can adapt its cleaning methods to tackle stubborn stains.

The PowerDetect finds stains with its UV lights, uses AI to determine the best way to tackle them, and then shines those lights on the spot again to confirm the job's done
The PowerDetect finds stains with its UV lights, uses AI to determine the best way to tackle them, and then shines those lights on the spot again to confirm the job's done

At US$1,299, the PowerDetect UV is a fair bit more expensive than some basic but well-loved models like the Roborock Q7 M5+; it's actually the same current price as one of our recent premium favorites, the Narwal Flow, and a bit lower than the aforementioned Dreame X60. Between its mopping capabilities, UV detection tech, and self-cleaning chops, it could be one worth considering if you've got children and pets who frequently leave your home in a state of disarray.

Product page: PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-In-1 Vac & Mop

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Around The HomeVacuum cleanerWet and dry vacuum cleanerRobots
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!