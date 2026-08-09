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Automotive

Special Vehicles Division electrifies your classic car or motorcycle

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 09, 2026
Special Vehicles Division electrifies your classic car or motorcycle
Beachman revived this stunning Honda CB500 from the 70s with a full electric conversion
Beachman revived this stunning Honda CB500 from the 1970s with a full electric conversion
View 5 Images
Beachman revived this stunning Honda CB500 from the 70s with a full electric conversion
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Beachman revived this stunning Honda CB500 from the 1970s with a full electric conversion
This beautiful 1979 Kawasaki KZ200 was Beachman's first bike conversion project
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This beautiful 1979 Kawasaki KZ200 was Beachman's first bike conversion project
This Alfa Romeo Spyder now has a Nissan Leaf powertrain underneath
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This Alfa Romeo Spyder now has a Nissan Leaf powertrain
Bike conversions at Beachman's Toronto warehouse start at a little over US$7,000
4/5
Bike conversions at Beachman's Toronto warehouse start at a little over US$7,000
The CB500 features a 72V battery pack for performance with a custom design that preserves the bike's classic silhouette
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The CB500 features a 72-V battery pack for performance, with a custom design that preserves the bike's classic silhouette
View gallery - 5 images

Toronto, Canada-based Beachman makes highly desirable vintage-style electric café racers that we've covered on here before. It's now expanding its shop to convert classic cars and motorcycles into full-fledged electric vehicles.

The company just announced its new Special Vehicles Division (SVD) as it put the finishing touches on a gorgeous 1974 Honda CB500 conversion for a private client.

Beachman said this particular example was out of action, owing to a a blown engine and clutch. The shop retained and restored the frame, 3D scanned it, and crafted a specialty battery to fit, keeping weight and balance in mind.

The CB500 features a 72V battery pack for performance with a custom design that preserves the bike's classic silhouette
The CB500 features a 72-V battery pack for performance, with a custom design that preserves the bike's classic silhouette

The one-off 200-Ah 72-V battery pack is said to be suitable for spirited performance both in the city and on freeways. It passed Ontario's DriveON safety inspection, so it was able to land full road certification before being delivered to its owner.

The company's done a bunch more bikes and cars from the 70s, starting with a 1979 Kawasaki KZ200, and moving on to a KZ400, a Volkswagen Thing, and a Meyers Manx dune buggy. Beachman also converted a beautiful Chevy Apache truck dating back to 1958, and a stunning 1974 Alfa Romeo Spyder convertible.

This beautiful 1979 Kawasaki KZ200 was Beachman's first bike conversion project
This beautiful 1979 Kawasaki KZ200 was Beachman's first bike conversion project

The SVD is happiest working on pre-1990 cars with manual transmission and without an OBD2 system, as well as vintage motorcycles. It aims to bring oldies back to life rather than tampering with a perfectly drivable machine.

You can either get a purpose-built powertrain to suit your specific preferences, or have one transplanted from popular vehicles like a Nissan Leaf (as in the case of the aforementioned conversions), or a Tesla. The SVD will preserve the manual transmission, and ensure your car's up to code for insurance certification. Conversions start at CAD 35,000 (about US$25,000).

This Alfa Romeo Spyder now has a Nissan Leaf powertrain underneath
This Alfa Romeo Spyder now has a Nissan Leaf powertrain

When it comes to motorcycles, the shop will drop in a custom-designed battery to fit your bike's existing frame, and deliver range and power to match up to some full-size electrics on the market today. For reference, the KZ200 can hit a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), and boasts a range of 60 miles (100 km); the KZ400 covers 112 miles (180 km) on a full charge. Bike conversions start at CAD 10,000 (about US$7,120).

Bike conversions at Beachman's Toronto warehouse start at a little over US$7,000
Bike conversions at Beachman's Toronto warehouse start at a little over US$7,000

If you've got a beauty from decades ago lying in your garage, this could be just the lease of life it needs. You can fill out a form on Beachman's site to inquire about a conversion, and even schedule a chat with its head engineer to work out the finer points.

Source: Beachman

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveElectric VehiclesElectric MotorcyclesBeachmanConversionClassic Motor CarsRetro
1 comment
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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1 comment
Uncle Anonymous
I wish I'd have known that this was coming around ten years ago when I got ride of my old 1978 Honda CB 450-4. Rather than sell it, I'd have stored the bike and, when available, used their services and turned it into a e-motorcycle.