Who says no to a sub-$5,000 retro-styled electric cafe racer?

It’s been a while since I’ve seen a seriously cool electric motorcycle – and I mean seriously. Sure, there are the usual edgy superbikes and the occasional commuter breaking out from unexpected corners of the globe, but rarely do we get something unpretentious that looks the part and runs on electrons.

Enter Beachman’s ’64 e-bike. One glance and you’re transported to the café racer heyday of the 1960s. It’s a modern nod to that classic aesthetic, wrapped up in a tidy, city-commuter package – all for $4,800.

The ’64 comes courtesy of Canadian startup Beachman, which we first covered back in 2021 when the bike launched via Indiegogo in Canada. A U.S. rollout was promised at the time, and while it’s taken a while, I’m happy to see the company delivering on that commitment.

Beachman’s website states that the bike is “rideable as either a Class II E-Bike or a Registered Moped (in most states)" Beachman Bikes

“Our mission with the ’64 was simple: to create a bike that makes life easier and every ride more enjoyable," said Ben Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Beachman. "At its core, this bike is about helping people rediscover the pure joy of riding.”

“The DNA of this bike is a vintage motorcycle that exemplifies the feeling of freedom that can only be found on the open road with the breeze running through your hair. We feel the ’64 brings that timeless spirit into the modern era and makes it more accessible than ever before,” Taylor added.

The ’64 offers two removable battery options: a 2.88-kWh lithium pack good for up to 55 miles (88 km), or a larger 3.6-kWh unit that stretches range to 70 miles (112 km). It supports regenerative braking and can charge from 0 to 80% in about three hours.

According to Beachman, the bike can be ridden as either a Class II ebike or a registered moped (depending on state laws). Now, don’t let that "ebike" label confuse you – it doesn’t have pedals. But it does include an E-Bike Mode, which limits speed to 20 mph (32 km/h), making it eligible for bike lane access in many areas, similar to Class 2 ebikes.

The '64 comes with the option of two removable battery packs Beachman Bikes

Beyond that, there’s a Moped Mode, which caps speed at 30 mph (48 km/h), which is enough to qualify under moped laws in some jurisdictions. And then there's Off-Road Mode, which removes the limiter entirely and unleashes its full 45 mph (72 km/h) top speed with a flick of the wrist. Pretty neat.

Clearly, it's not really fast, but then again, it's not that kind of a bike. It’s charmingly simple. No flashy screens, no app integration, no frills. And honestly, that might be its biggest strength.

When you really take it in, you realize the bike benefits from its lack of modern gadgetry. Beachman has nailed the look. The frame, the faux fuel tank, the stance all evoke that unmistakable café racer vibe. And it looks bloody cool doing it.

The '64 is priced at US$4,800 Beachman Bikes

There isn’t much detail available about the hardware: suspension setup, brakes, lighting – those specifics are still under wraps. Key stats like ground clearance and seat height haven’t been disclosed either.

What we do know is that Beachman claims "strategic weight distribution" and a "performance-tuned frame," which are said to deliver "impressive handling and on-road presence." That’s where I hit my first gripe.

It weighs in at 230 lb (105 kg). That’s quite a bit for a vehicle meant to be bike-lane-friendly. For new riders– especially those stepping up from lightweight e-bikes – that’s a lot of mass to manage. Then there’s the issue of mode confusion. What happens if you’re cruising in the wrong mode in a restricted lane? It’s a bit too complicated for something pitched as easy and fun.

Off-Road Mode lets you access the bike's 45-mph (72-km/h) top speed Beachman Bikes

Still, nothing’s perfect. I hope Beachman listens to early user feedback to smooth out these edges, because overall, this is a solid, stylish electric moto for someone on a budget. What do you think?

Source: Beachman Bikes