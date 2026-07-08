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Automotive

A shelved '60s sketch just became a 400-hp carbon-fiber roadster

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 08, 2026
A shelved '60s sketch just became a 400-hp carbon-fiber roadster
Bizzarrini's Aperta Lusso is a stunning top-down reimagining of the marque's 5300 GT from the 60s
Bizzarrini's Aperta Lusso is a stunning top-down reimagining of the marque's 5300 GT from the 1960s
View 7 Images
Bizzarrini's Aperta Lusso is a stunning top-down reimagining of the marque's 5300 GT from the 60s
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Bizzarrini's Aperta Lusso is a stunning top-down reimagining of the marque's 5300 GT from the 1960s
Only 10 examples will be hand-built to order initially
2/7
Only 10 examples will be hand-built to order initially
The carbon fiber roof panels are light enough to be quickly removed, and can go in the trunk
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The carbon-fiber roof panels are light enough to be quickly removed, and can go in the trunk
This isn't just a thing of beauty – it's also got serious horsepower to take you places right quick
4/7
This isn't just a thing of beauty – it's also got serious horsepower to take you places real quick
The interiors are all about Italian luxury and fine craftsmanship
5/7
The interiors are all about Italian luxury and fine craftsmanship
Wood, leather, Zegna fabric, and Italian tortoiseshell grace the interiors
6/7
Wood, leather, Zegna fabric, and Italian tortoiseshell grace the interiors
The Aperta Lusso retains the brand's classic styling, while adding modern componentry to make it comfortable to drive and own.
7/7
The Aperta Lusso retains the brand's classic styling, while adding modern componentry to make it comfortable to drive and own
View gallery - 7 images

Serious car enthusiasts whose knowledge of automotive history spans decades will know the name Giotto Bizzarrini.

He's the brain behind the Iso Grifo GL 365, which was arguably the fastest ride money could buy in 1965, with its top speed of 161 mph (259 km/h). Bizzarrini, a former engineer at Ferrari, also designed the 360 hp V12 engine that propelled the first Lamborghini.

He was plenty ambitious too, and was busy cooking up luxury sports cars under his own brand in Italy back in 1964. While the marque built limited runs of a handful of beautiful performance machines, Bizzarrini and celebrated designer Giorgetto Giugiaro never got around to making an open-top version of its 5300 GT. Until now.

This isn't just a thing of beauty – it's also got serious horsepower to take you places right quick
This isn't just a thing of beauty – it's also got serious horsepower to take you places real quick

Some 60 years and change later, the revitalized company has just unveiled the Bizzarrini 5300 Aperta Lusso. It's dripping with classic styling that captures the brand's singular design language, along with gobs of power under the hood, and Italian opulence inside the cabin.

This coupe is built around a single-piece carbon-fiber-composite body, and a semi-monocoque bonded chassis. The carbon-fiber roof panels promise a perfect seal with the car's frameless windows for low cabin noise. They can be easily removed and stowed in the trunk when you're ready for a drive open top.

The carbon fiber roof panels are light enough to be quickly removed, and can go in the trunk
The carbon-fiber roof panels are light enough to be quickly removed, and can go in the trunk

The powertrain is a formidable 5.3-liter front-mid V8 that makes more than 400 hp for a top speed of 175 mph (282 km/h). It's mated to a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission with a short-throw gear lever and limited-slip differential. You can opt for a six-speed manual if you prefer more relaxed high-speed cruising.

And while this is largely the same small block mill preferred by Bizzarrini back in the 60s, it has a modern port fuel injection system designed to look like it's fitted with carburetors. You'll also find a handmade Inconel alloy exhaust that promises a throaty note when you give it some gas.

Only 10 examples will be hand-built to order initially
Only 10 examples will be hand-built to order initially

The Aperta Lusso features race-spec double wishbone suspension with Koni adjustable dampers. Stopping power comes from ventilated inboard rear discs four-piston Alcon calipers in front, two-piston units by Brembo in the rear with a direct connection to the brake pedal. The adjustable rack-and-pinion steering gets electrohydraulic power assistance for light and precise handling, and a beautiful Nardi wood-rimmed wheel to add a touch of class.

Wood, leather, Zegna fabric, and Italian tortoiseshell grace the interiors
Wood, leather, Zegna fabric, and Italian tortoiseshell grace the interiors

The instrument panel continues with that theme: it's crafted from a single piece of wood. Luxury materials grace the entirety of the cabin, from leather-trimmed seats, to the door panels kitted out in leather and premium fabric, to Italian tortoiseshell on the gear knob.

The interiors are all about Italian luxury and fine craftsmanship
The interiors are all about Italian luxury and fine craftsmanship

There's also proper air conditioning, a wireless phone charger, and a modern sound system to make the cockpit comfortable without unnecessary tech bloat that would take away from the vintage touring experience.

The Aperta Lusso retains the brand's classic styling, while adding modern componentry to make it comfortable to drive and own.
The Aperta Lusso retains the brand's classic styling, while adding modern componentry to make it comfortable to drive and own

Only 10 examples of the Aperta Lusso will be hand-built initially. The company will take on additional commissions later on, once the first batch rolls out in 2027. We've written to ask what these might cost – but don't expect a bargain for these built-to-order beauties.

The Aperta Lusso doesn't yet appear on Bizzarrini's site, but you can head there to get in touch and put your name down for one of them. You can even get a look at a modern sports car that's also in the works.

View gallery - 7 images

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AutomotiveSports CarsConvertibleClassic Motor Cars
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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