BYD's flagship e-SUV packs insane 9-minute flash charging

Chinese automotive giant BYD, now the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker, stunned this week’s Paris Motor Show with its grandest and most technologically impressive vehicle yet.

The global debut of the BYD Atto 8 flagship was everything you’d expect: a brutal kick in the teeth for sluggish western automakers. The three-row all-electric SUV introduced a new game-changing level of fast-recharging.

Dubbed 'Flash Charging,' this allows the Atto 8’s massive 115-kilowatt-hour battery to rocket from a 10% charge up to 70% capacity in an almost unbelievable five minutes. A nearly complete fill-up from 10% to 97% takes just nine minutes.

Atto 8 has sophisticated tech throughout, including active chassis control, massaging seats and a built-in live Google system BYD

For an industry trying to persuade gas-loving American buyers to ditch combustion, matching the time it takes to fill a traditional tank is a massive psychological milestone. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li hailed the breakthrough during the Paris reveal, noting that "Flash Charging is the breakthrough for EVs that everyone has been waiting for."

The system draws energy at a monster rate of up to 1,500 kilowatts from a single connector, requiring a new dedicated charging network. BYD plans to install 3,000 of these ultra-fast stations globally with typical speed, that means within the next year.

The charging milestone is due to the brand's new second-generation LFP battery technology. This builds on the original cell-to-pack innovations seen in the BYD Blade Battery, which dramatically changed EV safety expectations.

Cargo space thrashes gas-powered rivals because as well as the rear trunk and versatile folding seats, there’s a big space under the hood too BYD

The newer configuration is optimized not only for energy density and structural strength but also for brutal climate resilience. According to official figures, even when the thermometer plummets to minus 22 °F (-30 °C), a situation that cripples most electric vehicles, the Atto 8 can still execute a 20 % to 97% charge in just 12 minutes.

The launch event drew massive crowds to BYD’s huge pavilion inside the Paris Motor Show’s Hall 6. The reveal highlighted how far the manufacturer has come since its tentative European motor show debut. In just 24 months it has grown from an unfamiliar newcomer into a global technology powerhouse.

The irony of restrictions on BYD’s entry to the US is that the Atto 8 would totally appeal to American drivers. The vehicle cuts an imposing profile, measuring 198.4 inches (5,040 mm) long, 78.6 in (1,996 mm) wide, and 69.3 in (1,760 mm) tall, riding on a spacious 116.1-in (2,950 mm) wheelbase. These proportions are practically identical in length and wheelbase to the gas-powered Ford Explorer, America's top-selling three-row family hauler. In fact, the Atto 8 is an inch wider, giving it a broader confident stance.

The BYD Atto 8 launched at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, bringing the company's Flash Charging tech to Europe BYD

Practical cargo space highlights the competition. With all seven occupants onboard, the rear hold of the Atto 8 offers 9.5 cubic feet of trunk space plus a 4.8-cu-ft front trunk, a practical feature the gas-engine Explorer completely lacks.

To ensure this giant footprint does not translate into poor driving dynamics, the vehicle relies on advanced electronics similar to the active chassis control of the BYD DiSus system, keeping the heavy wagon flat and composed through high-speed turns.

Two all-electric powertrains lead the Atto 8’s charge. The entry-level Design trim utilizes a single rear-mounted 455-hp electric motor and WLTP combined range of 405 miles (652 km). For those seeking sports-car acceleration in their family hauler, the Excellence variant adds a secondary electric motor to the front axle. This all-wheel-drive monster produces 764 horsepower and slashes the zero to 62-mph ( 100-km/h) sprint down to just 4.6 seconds, though the driving range falls to 374 miles (602 km).

The Atto 8’s interior is luxuriously clad in premium leather and illuminated by a giant sunroof BYD

The cabin is luxuriously lit by a massive 26-square-foot (2.4 m2) panoramic glass roof, and features premium leather across all seven seats. The front seats and outer second-row chairs boast built-in heating, ventilation and massage programs. The front floating console houses dual 50-watt wireless smartphone charging pads alongside a refrigerator and cooker capable of chilling drinks or warming food.

The digitized dashboard is dominated by a 15.6-inch central touchscreen that operates via an integrated Google Built-in system, offering navigation, voice assistance and over-the-air software updates. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster plus a massive 26-inch widescreen head-up display projected onto the windshield.

The Atto 8 proves BYD is capable of fighting at the premium tier, and with that charging speed, creates a benchmark to force every other automaker to accelerate their own technological timelines. BYD expects the order books to officially open in early 2027.

Source: BYD